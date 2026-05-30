PSG Clinches Second Consecutive Champions League Title with Penalty Shootout Victory Over Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in extra time to claim their second straight Champions League crown, becoming only the second club in the modern era to win back-to-back titles.

Paris Saint-Germain achieved a historic milestone by securing consecutive Champions League titles following a tense 4-3 shootout victory over Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time, with Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missing crucial penalties for the Gunners. This triumph makes PSG only the second team besides Real Madrid to win Europe's premier club competition in successive years during the Champions League era. Captain Marquinhos lifted the trophy, marking the club's second title after ending a 55-year drought for the European crown just twelve months ago.

Arsenal, contesting their first final since the 2006 defeat to Barcelona, took an early lead through Kai Havertz after just six minutes. The German striker capitalized on a deflection from Marquinhos's clearance, firing a powerful shot into the roof of the net. Mikel Arteta's side defended resolutely for over an hour, frustrating PSG's attacking threats.

However, Ousmane Dembele's penalty midway through the second half, awarded after Cristhian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, leveled the score and ultimately shifted the momentum. Luis Enrique's PSG, who retained ten players from the previous year's final victory over Inter Milan, showcased their offensive depth throughout the campaign. The Spanish coach, now a three-time Champions League winner, masterminded a squad overhaul that transformed PSG into a cohesive and relentless attacking unit.

Despite Arsenal's disciplined defensive structure, PSG's persistent pressure and tactical flexibility proved decisive in the shootout. The loss marks a second final defeat for Arsenal, whose wait for European glory continues two decades after their first appearance. The match also highlighted the tournament's top performer Kvaratskhelia, who constantly threatened before being denied by last-ditch challenges and Myles Lewis-Skelly's vital deflection late on





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PSG Champions League Arsenal Penalty Shootout Luis Enrique Kai Havertz Ousmane Dembele European Cup

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