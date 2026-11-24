A total of 40,906 Primary 6 pupils sat for the PSLE this year, with 98.5 per cent assessed suitable for secondary school. The Secondary 1 option form can be submitted online from Nov 24 to Nov 30, with posting results tentatively released on Dec 18.

A total of 98.5 per cent of students who sat for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) this year were assessed suitable for secondary school, the Ministry of Education ( MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board ( SEAB) said on Tuesday, Nov 24.

The PSLE results were released at 11am, with 40,906 Primary 6 students having taken the examination this year. Candidates who did not qualify for entry to secondary school may choose to retake the PSLE next year. Alternatively, they may apply to Assumption Pathway School and NorthLight School, which offer customised programmes with a more experiential and hands-on learning approach. Those who have attempted the PSLE once can apply to these schools with a recommendation from their primary school principal.

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PSLE Subject Banding Results For 2026

For the 2026 PSLE cohort, about 64 per cent of students eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 can take at least one subject at a more demanding level. This is comparable to the previous year's cohort of 65 per cent, MOE and SEAB said. Posting Groups 1 and 2 are PSLE placement categories for secondary school entry.

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Under full subject-based banding, students eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 may take English, mother tongue languages, mathematics and science at a more demanding level from Secondary 1. This is based on their scores for the respective subject. The Secondary 1 option form for the submission of secondary school choices will be issued to all eligible students together with their PSLE results.

Parents can submit the school choices and options through the online portal, accessible through MOE's Secondary 1 Posting website, between 11.30am on Nov 24 and 4.30pm on Nov 30. Only one parent is required to log in with a valid Singpass to submit the registration through the portal. Those who require assistance with their online submission may contact the student's primary school before the deadline.

Holistic Approach To Secondary School Selection

SEAB and MOE encouraged students and parents to consider secondary schools holistically, selecting one that would be a good fit for the student's educational needs, strengths and interests. This includes the school's distinctive programmes, subject offerings, co-curricular activities, ethos, culture, location and support for special educational needs, if required. Among their six school choices, students are encouraged to include at least two to three schools whose previous years' cut-off points were less stringent than their PSLE score.

Students and parents should note that previous years' cut-off points are for reference only, as they reflect the outcomes of past Secondary 1 posting exercises. MOE and SEAB added that cut-off points can vary up to a few points from year to year, depending on each cohort's PSLE results and school choices. Including school choices with less stringent cut-off points may help increase students' chances of securing a place in one of their chosen schools.

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Students and parents are also encouraged to take the time to explore the schools' websites and social media pages, as well as take part in their activities, to find out more about the schools that best suit and interest them before submitting their choices. The Secondary 1 Posting results will be released tentatively on Dec 18. A confirmation on the posting results date will be provided at a later date, MOE and SEAB said.