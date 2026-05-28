PSP's Stephanie Tan Reflects on GE2025, Vows to Continue Advocacy for Families

Stephanie Tan, a former candidate for Progress Singapore Party, shares her reflections on the 2025 General Election and her ongoing commitment to serving Singaporeans, particularly in advocating for children and families. Despite losing in Pioneer SMC, she remains dedicated to her cause.

Earlier this month, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) member Stephanie Tan took to social media to reflect on last year's General Election, writing that her purpose and goals remain unchanged.

Tan, who contested the Pioneer Single Member Constituency (SMC) as a PSP candidate, recalled the campaign period as a whirlwind of walkabouts, interviews, forum discussions, and public appearances. In her post, she expressed a simple hope: that Singaporeans would see her not just as a face of a political party, but as a fellow Singaporean and a mother of two, someone with shared experiences navigating similar systems.

She emphasized that despite the ups and downs over the past year, including both happy and heartbreaking moments, her commitment to serving the community remains steadfast. Her family and children continue to be her top priority, and she affirmed her desire to serve Singaporeans alongside like-minded friends, especially advocating for the well-being of children and families. Tan graduated from the National University of Singapore with a law degree and was called to the Bar in 2011.

She built a career in public service, serving as an Assistant Director in the Legal Policy Division of the Ministry of Law and later as a legal counsel to the Ministry of Defence. In 2016, she made the decision to leave her legal career to become a full-time mother, a move she has never regretted. She joined PSP in early 2023, initially assisting with parliamentary work and research before being fielded as a candidate in Pioneer SMC.

There, she faced incumbent Patrick Tay of the ruling People's Action Party. Although she did not win the seat, Tan secured over 34% of the vote, a respectable showing for a first-time candidate from an opposition party. Her campaign focused on transparency, affordability, and support for families, resonating with many voters. Since the election, Tan has continued to be active in community work and party activities.

Her social media post drew an outpouring of encouragement from netizens. Many urged her to keep going, with comments like Keep up your hard work. Singaporeans want someone like you to serve us with your heart, and Keep up the good work, Stephanie! The constituents will surely appreciate your efforts and sincerity.

Such responses highlight a growing appreciation for dedicated opposition figures who prioritise service over political gain. Tan's journey from a civil servant to a full-time mum to a political candidate underscores a narrative of adaptability and public service. She remains a vocal advocate for children's welfare and family support, issues she believes are crucial for Singapore's future.

As the political landscape evolves, figures like Stephanie Tan represent a bridge between grassroots concerns and policy advocacy, ensuring that the voices of families are heard in Parliament





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Stephanie Tan Progress Singapore Party General Election 2025 Pioneer SMC Family Advocacy

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