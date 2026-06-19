PUB Investigates Brown Tap Water at Bedok Reservoir Flat

Residents of a Bedok Reservoir HDB flat experienced brown tap water on June 12, 2026. PUB investigated, flushed pipes, and restored water clarity. No issues found in water mains. Investigation ongoing.

Residents of a Housing and Development Board flat at Block 611 Bedok Reservoir Road were alarmed on June 12, 2026, when brown tap water flowed from their fixtures.

The discolouration affected several units, prompting complaints and social media posts showing murky liquid from taps and even in toilet bowls. PUB, the national water agency, confirmed it was investigating the incident, but initial checks on water mains showed no abnormalities in water quality at the source. The agency explained that brown tap water can arise from various factors, including routine maintenance like cleaning water tanks or flushing service pipes, as well as corrosion in internal plumbing installations.

In this case, PUB and the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council responded promptly, visiting the affected resident on the same day the feedback was received. They flushed the internal service pipes of the flat, which resolved the issue for the resident.

However, the underlying cause remains under investigation. PUB reiterated that discoloured water, while unsightly, is typically not a health hazard, but advised residents to let the water run until clear if they encounter such incidents. The incident underscores the complexity of water supply systems where multiple factors-from building age to maintenance schedules-can affect water clarity.

As Singapore relies on a high-quality water supply from PUB, incidents like this are rare, but the agency emphasized its commitment to ensuring water safety and addressing public concerns. Residents were reassured that continuous monitoring and follow-up actions are being taken to prevent recurrence. PUB also encouraged the public to report any water quality issues directly through its official channels for swift investigation.

This case highlights the importance of collaborative response between agencies and residents in maintaining trust in public utilities. Moving forward, PUB plans to review maintenance protocols and inspect internal plumbing in older flats to preempt similar issues. While the water clarity was restored after flushing, the investigation aims to identify whether the problem stemmed from service pipes, water heaters, or other internal fittings.

The Bedok Reservoir community has been advised to check their internal plumbing for signs of corrosion or leaks, and to contact the town council for assistance if needed. PUB also provided tips on preventing discolouration, such as regular flushing of water heaters and ensuring that plumbing materials are compatible with the water supply. The incident, though resolved for now, serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility between water agencies and homeowners.

For most households, the occasional brown water can be a temporary and harmless event, but persistent issues may indicate underlying problems requiring professional attention. PUB will continue to work closely with town councils and residents to ensure that the water supply remains safe and aesthetically pleasing. The agency also plans to enhance public education on the causes of water discolouration, reducing unnecessary alarm while promoting proactive maintenance.

As Singapore advances its water management strategies, incidents like these provide valuable feedback for system improvements. The affected residents have expressed satisfaction with the quick response, and PUB hopes that the investigation will yield insights to benefit the broader community. With robust infrastructure and vigilant monitoring, Singapore's tap water remains among the safest in the world, and occasional anomalies are handled with transparency and efficiency





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