PUB Pilots Remote-Controlled Pump Vehicle and Extends Road Flood Sensor Trials

PUB has begun a one-year pilot of a remote-controlled pump vehicle and will deploy 15 more road flood sensors as part of its third flood resilience campaign ahead of the northeast monsoon season.

PUB has begun a one-year pilot of a remote-controlled pump vehicle and will extend trials of its Road Flood Sensors with 15 additional units. The initiatives were announced on Nov 12 ahead of the northeast monsoon season, which typically runs from December to March.

Remote-Controlled Pump Vehicle Reduces Personnel Risk

The tracked vehicle can be operated remotely from up to 100m away. It is designed to pump out floodwater from roads, basements, carparks and tunnels, reducing the need for personnel to enter floodwaters where hazards such as electrical installations may exist. During a media demonstration on Nov 11, a technician used a remote control to guide the vehicle up a ramp and into a pool containing about 15 cubic metres of water, simulating a flooded area.

Also read PUB trials rover to pump out floodwater in inaccessible spaces ahead of year-end rainy season

Another technician attached hoses before it entered the water. Once positioned, it pumped water into a nearby canal and drained the pool within minutes. Unlike conventional pumping arrangements that require large transport vehicles, bulky generators and substantial manpower, the new vehicle is a compact mobile platform designed for rapid deployment with minimal setup. It can navigate uneven terrain and staircases before pumping accumulated water into nearby drainage systems.

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Conventional pumping methods can take up to a few hours to set up, depending on site conditions, and require at least three to four people on site. In comparison, the remote-controlled vehicle requires one person to operate it, set up the hoses and ensure the area is clear. The vehicle has a minimum pumping capacity of 500 cubic metres per hour, equivalent to draining an Olympic-sized swimming pool in five hours.

It can operate continuously for at least seven hours without requiring a fuel top-up. Its pumping capacity is twice that of current conventional portable pumps deployed by PUB-appointed contractors. PUB said the vehicle could support flood recovery efforts at private properties, although responsibility for managing flooding remains with property owners. It can also be deployed to coastal areas during high tide coinciding with rainfall, when stormwater cannot be discharged directly into the sea because tide gates are closed.

The vehicle's remote-control capability would allow operators to respond to flooding incidents more efficiently and safely, particularly in areas that are difficult to access using conventional pumping equipment, PUB said. Asked if it will consider acquiring more pump vehicles, PUB said this would depend on the results of the pilot, including the speed of deployment and pumping efficacy.

Road Flood Sensors Expand Trial With 15 New Units

The agency said the pump vehicle is unlikely to replace conventional pumping equipment entirely, as there are multiple factors, including cost, to consider. As part of its flood monitoring efforts, PUB is extending trials of Road Flood Sensors, which provide automated real-time monitoring of road surface water levels at flood-prone locations. The devices are installed within drop inlet chambers along road kerbs and can detect water as soon as it starts accumulating on the road surface.

PUB carried out a six-month trial from the end of 2025, covering the last monsoon season. During the trial, 30 sensors were installed in flood-prone locations and hotspots such as King's Road, Craig Road and Balmoral Road. Following encouraging results, PUB plans to deploy an additional 15 sensors at roadsides in locations prone to flooding. The agency is also exploring deploying the sensors outside residential properties to provide earlier alerts for residents to protect their properties and vehicles.

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The expanded trial will test the integration of road flood sensors, water level sensors and CCTV video analytics into a single automated flood monitoring and alert system aimed at providing earlier warning to the public and reducing reliance on manual monitoring. PUB said the integrated approach aims to improve the accuracy and timeliness of flood detection. This would provide better situational awareness for flood response operations and facilitate earlier flood alerts to the public.

Automated System Integrates Sensors With CCTV Analytics

The system would also reduce manpower-intensive manual CCTV monitoring, enabling more scalable and cost-effective monitoring across PUB's extensive monitoring network. More than 1,200 water level sensors have been deployed to monitor water levels in drains and canals islandwide. Together with over 700 closed-circuit television cameras, they provide round-the-clock remote monitoring of real-time ground conditions. By the end of 2028, PUB aims to install about 500 additional water level sensors and 200 more CCTV cameras to expand monitoring coverage.

Ivan Chua, Chief Engineer (Drainage Operations) in PUB's Catchment and Waterways Department, said the monitoring capabilities would enable the agency to issue timely alerts to the public, allowing people to take the necessary precautions. Flood resilience is not about being lucky and hoping for the best; it is about being prepared for the unexpected, said Angela Koh, Deputy Chief Executive (Flood Resilience) at PUB.

She added that while PUB would continue strengthening its flood monitoring, infrastructure and response capabilities, building a flood-resilient Singapore requires everyone to do their part by staying informed, acting early and taking steps to protect themselves and their properties. The vehicle and sensors were announced as PUB launched its third flood resilience campaign, themed When it Comes to Floods, Make Your Own Luck. The campaign encourages motorists, commuters, homeowners and businesses to take practical steps to prepare for floods.