PUB warns that high tides from Nov 26 to 28, during the Christmas period and in January could cause flash floods in low-lying coastal areas if they coincide with heavy rain.

High tides raise the risk of flash floods from Nov 26 to 28, during the Christmas period and in late January, national water agency PUB warned in a statement on Nov 23.

High tides of between 3.3m and 3.5m are also expected on a few days during the Christmas period and January 2027, and the public is advised to stay vigilant against flooding in low-lying coastal areas. With the onset of the north-east monsoon, flood risks due to the combined impact of high tides and heavy rainfall are expected to increase.

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High Tide Forecast Dates

PUB said high tides are forecast from Nov 26 to Nov 28, from 10.30am to 1pm, when tides are expected to reach 3.3m. Another period of high tides is expected from Jan 23 to Jan 26, from 11am to 1.30pm, when tides could reach between 3.3m and 3.5m. During some of the high tides, low-lying coastal areas such as East Coast Park may experience transient flooding due to water overflowing from canals and drains leading to the sea.

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In recent years, when tide levels exceed 3.3m, such flooding has been observed even in the absence of rainfall, the agency added. Pulau Ubin also has a tendency to experience such daylight flooding during high tides, with water seeping onto roads and flood waters affecting some low-lying village houses and shops.

Rainfall Flood Risk Increase

Flooding could be more widespread and severe should these periods of high tide coincide with heavy rainfall, as the higher sea levels would restrict the discharge of stormwater from drains and canals to the sea. Flash floods could also occur on roads and other low-lying areas near the coastline or further inland, particularly where the surrounding drainage systems are subject to tidal influence. The advisory covers the period from November 2026 to January 2027, PUB said.

Non-stop rain coincided with high tides that resulted in flooding in some low-lying coastal areas in the East Coast area on Jan 10, 2025. A nearly three-hour flood was recorded in Jalan Seaview in Mountbatten that day. Motorists and commuters are urged to download the myENV mobile app or subscribe to PUB flood alerts on Telegram (@pubfloodalerts) to stay updated on weather conditions and flood alerts.

For updates on traffic conditions and park closures, the public can refer to their vehicles on-board units and the National Parks Board website.