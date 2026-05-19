Public Confidence and Scalability Issues Set Back Self-driving Bus Ambitions in Singapore

The reluctance to adopt self-driving buses in Singapore is mainly due to public uncertainty and the inability to handle multiple scenarios efficiently. However, the first autonomous bus trials in Singapore are underway. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is purchasing six autonomous buses to operate on two public bus routes in Marina Bay and one-north for the next three years.

It has been 12 years since the first autonomous vehicle (AV) trials were conducted in Singapore, with public confidence and scalability being some of the major challenges to fully realize the potential of self-driving buses .

However, the technology impressed a bus driver participating in a trial, who expressed how closely the autonomous vehicle resembled a ride with a human driver. Despite concerns over AVs replicating human decisions on the road and legal liability issues, experts predict that when it comes to driving a bus, many nuances cannot be easily replicated by technology, with AVs being at the level where they can make decisions on the fly





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Self-Driving Buses Autonomous Vehicles Public Confidence And Scalability

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