Public Frustration Grows Over Persistent Illegal Parking Touts in Kuala Lumpur

Despite enforcement actions by DBKL, illegal parking touts remain a widespread issue in Kuala Lumpur, with social media users expressing anger over authorities' perceived inaction and the risk of retaliation for non‑payment.

Illegal parking touts continue to plague Kuala Lumpur , operating in public spaces without legal authority and demanding fees from motorists. Authorities, specifically DBKL, have undertaken enforcement actions resulting in arrests and fines, with offenders potentially facing imprisonment under Section 50(3) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Legal experts emphasize that any intimidation or threats of vandalism can be prosecuted under the Penal Code. Despite these efforts, social media remains flooded with accounts from users who feel compelled to pay these individuals, often referred to as "ulat" touts. Public dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation is evident, with one X (formerly Twitter) user noting that the problem has persisted since the 1990s and questioning the lack of concrete, long-term solutions.

The user argues that the focus should be on prevention rather than sporadic crackdowns. Many social media commenters express fear of retaliation, stating that refusing to pay could result in vehicle damage such as scratches. The blame is frequently directed at enforcement agencies for failing to eradicate the touts, with critics asserting that the public is well aware of the issue due to repeated harassments.

Some users adopt a political perspective, accusing the government of merely discussing the problem instead of taking decisive action, and labeling calls for citizens to boycott touts as both impractical and dangerous, potentially leading to vandalism or physical harm. Others point out the unrealistic expectation that ordinary people can resolve a decades‑old issue that falls under the responsibility of authorities.

Recent anecdotes include an incident where a tout confronted a motorist during dinner, was arrested, but released the next day, further fueling frustration. The overarching sentiment is that resolving the parking tout crisis is a duty of local authorities and the government, not the public





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