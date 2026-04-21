Public Outcry as Foreign Spouses Demand Access to Malaysia's Budi95 Fuel Subsidy

The Budi95 fuel subsidy program in Malaysia faces intense scrutiny and public backlash after a foreign spouse requested eligibility for non-citizens, triggering a heated national debate.

The Malaysia n government has recently implemented the Budi95 subsidy program, a targeted initiative designed to alleviate the financial burden of fuel costs for its citizens. Under this scheme, eligible Malaysia ns can purchase RON95 petrol at the subsidized rate of RM1.99 per litre, a significant reduction from the current market price of RM4.02 per litre. To participate, applicants must possess a valid Malaysia n driver’s license and a MyKad identity card.

This policy is strictly enforced, explicitly excluding permanent residents and foreign nationals, even those who are married to Malaysian citizens. This exclusion has sparked a fierce debate across social media platforms following a viral video released by a foreign spouse living in Malaysia. In her emotional appeal, the woman argued that because she contributes to the local economy and supports her household, the government should extend subsidy concessions to foreign spouses. She emphasized that the rising cost of living affects all residents, regardless of nationality, and requested that marriage certificates be considered as a basis for eligibility. However, the public response to her request has been overwhelmingly negative. The discourse on platforms such as X has turned hostile, with many Malaysian citizens firmly rejecting the idea of sharing national subsidies with non-citizens. Critics argue that the Budi95 scheme is a privilege reserved exclusively for those holding Malaysian nationality. Many users pointed out that even some Malaysian citizens fail to qualify for the subsidy if they lack a valid driver’s license, implying that a foreign spouse has no grounds to demand such benefits. Furthermore, some commenters noted that even local citizens who exceed their designated fuel quota are required to pay the full market price for additional fuel, making the plea from the foreign spouse appear entitled to many. The situation has been exacerbated by aggressive online rhetoric, with some users suggesting that if foreign individuals are dissatisfied with the local economic policies, they should consider leaving the country. Others pointedly mentioned that those without citizenship should exclusively utilize the RON97 fuel tier, which is significantly more expensive and unsubsidized, as a standard practice for non-nationals. The situation took a further turn for the worse when social media users began questioning the legitimacy of the woman's claims, with some accusing her of being married to a foreign national rather than a Malaysian citizen, which would render her plea for local state benefits even more contentious. The widespread hostility underscores a growing tension regarding the distribution of government resources during periods of global inflation. As fuel prices continue to climb and the cost of living places an increased strain on ordinary households, the government faces the challenge of balancing fiscal responsibility with social welfare. For now, the administration shows no sign of yielding to pressure from non-citizens, maintaining a firm stance that limited subsidies remain a strictly national prerogative. This controversy serves as a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in immigration, national identity, and the protection of local economic interests in an era of increasing global uncertainty





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