Public restraint of man accused of taking upskirt photos at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station

A video showed the man escaping and being chased by commuters, eventually falling to his knees due to their restraint. The man was allegedly seen with torn shirt and milk tea spilled on the floor, and the incident sparked public concern on subway safety.

A man was accused of taking upskirt photographs of a woman in Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, leading to his restraint by members of the public.

A video circulated online showed the man escaping and being chased, eventually falling to his knees, and was later allegedly seen with torn shirt and milk tea spilled on the floor. Another woman accompanied the man to Dhoby Ghaut from Somerset MRT station, along with a man in orange, to help restrain him, reported by local media. The incident sparked public concern on the subway safety





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MRT Station Upskirt Photos Accused Restraint SBS Transit Staff Police Investigation Orchard Road Asiaone Singapore

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