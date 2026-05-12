Public Transport Extensions on the Eve of Hari Raya Haji and Vesak Day

This news article informs readers that public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operating hours of train services on the eve of Hari Raya Haji and on Vesak Day's eve. SBS Transit and SMRT will also extend the operating hours of 53 bus services. The last trains of the day, with the last train departing the North-South Line's City Hall MRT station for Marina South Pier and Jurong East at 12.30am, will have their extended line hours. DTL, NEL, Punggol and Sengkang LRT services will also have their last trains departing at 12.46am, 12.29am, 12.39am and 12.27am respectively.

Bus and train services will be extended on May 26 and May 30. Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operating hours of train services on the eve of Hari Raya Haji and on Vesak Day's eve.

The extended operating hours will complement the last trains of the day, with the last train departing the North-South Line's City Hall MRT station for Marina South Pier and Jurong East at 12.30am. On the Circle Line, the last train will leave Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront MRT stations at 11.57pm and 11.30pm respectively. The last train to depart from the Thomson-East Coast Line's Bayshore and Woodlands North MRT stations will be at 12am and 12.12am respectively.

DTL, NEL, Punggol and Sengkang LRT services will also have the last trains departing at 12.46am, 12.29am, 12.39am and 12.27am respectively. The Land Transport Authority has announced that the operating hours of 53 bus services will be extended on May 26 and May 30





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Public Transport Trains Bus Services Last Trains Operating Hours Extensions

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