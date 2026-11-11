Pulau Tekong Energy Cluster Feasibility Study Launches Amid Safety Concerns

Singapore explores building a major energy hub on Pulau Tekong, with a feasibility study starting now and results expected by 2029 to address future power needs.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has initiated a significant feasibility study to evaluate the potential development of a major energy cluster on Pulau Tekong, an island long defined by its role in national defense. This strategic move aims to secure future energy supplies for Singapore by repurposing a portion of the reclaimed land in the northeastern waters.

EMA Launches Feasibility Study for Energy Hub

The Energy Market Authority announced in early October that a 200-hectare site on Pulau Tekong is being considered for this new infrastructure. This area is roughly equivalent to 40 percent of Sentosa Island's land area and could house hydrogen-ready natural gas-fired power plants, a liquefied natural gas terminal, and other low-carbon technologies.

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong previously highlighted the necessity of this expansion during the National Day Rally in August. He stated that approximately 500 hectares of land on the island, an area comparable in size to Toa Payoh town, would be identified for energy purposes to support the nation's growing power demands.

The Energy Market Authority has called for a tender to appoint a consultant who will conduct the feasibility study and propose a comprehensive master plan. The consultant is expected to be selected by mid-2027, with the entire study estimated to take approximately two years to complete before any final decisions are made.

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Expert Views on Safety and Operational Buffers

Defense, energy, and economics experts emphasize that accommodating both military training and energy operations requires meticulous planning. Adequate safety buffers and careful operational arrangements are essential to prevent costly disruptions to the Singapore Armed Forces' activities while ensuring the secure functioning of sensitive energy facilities.

Assistant Professor Tan-Soo Jie-Sheng from the National University of Singapore notes that electricity demand will grow substantially due to electrification and data centers. He argues that suitable sites must be identified well in advance because major energy infrastructure has long lead times and cannot be rushed when capacity is urgently needed.

Dr Kim Jeong Won, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore, points out that the island's distance from densely populated mainland areas facilitates safety management. Direct access to the sea also aids in managing risks associated with liquefied natural gas terminals and hydrogen storage facilities.

However, Thomas Lim from Nanyang Technological University raises concerns about inherent risks. He notes that live-firing and pyrotechnic exercises on the island create potential accidents if safety management procedures are not rigorously established to separate energy infrastructure from military training zones.

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Strategic Diversification of Singapore Energy Infrastructure

Dr Ian Li Huiyuan suggests that the Singapore Armed Forces existing presence provides a natural security presence for the proposed development. The longstanding military infrastructure could potentially be tapped to support the energy cluster, leveraging existing security protocols and personnel for added protection.

Developing a major energy cluster in the east would help diversify Singapore energy infrastructure, which is currently concentrated in the west. This geographic diversification could reduce the country exposure to disruptions affecting any single location, thereby enhancing overall national energy resilience.

The Energy Market Authority acknowledges that identifying suitable land has become increasingly challenging due to Singapore land scarcity. Competing land needs to meet various national priorities make the Pulau Tekong proposal a complex but potentially viable solution for future energy security.

No decision has been made to proceed with the development at this stage, as the study results will determine the land take and timeline. The Energy Market Authority will use the findings to further develop plans that support Singapore future energy needs, balancing economic growth with national safety and security requirements.