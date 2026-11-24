Hannah Wong, a 12-year-old Mayflower Primary pupil with hearing loss, balanced PSLE preparation with athletics, drama and signing emcee duties, and is among the 98.5 per cent of the cohort progressing to secondary school.

Hannah Wong, a 12-year-old pupil at Mayflower Primary School, has embraced her next chapter after the Primary School Leaving Examinations ( PSLE) while not letting hearing loss define her.

Hannah Wong Thrives in Athletics And Arts

She is among the 98.5 per cent of the P6 cohort of 40,906 pupils who can progress to secondary school. Most Primary 6 pupils spend their final year cutting back on co-curricular activities (CCA) as they prepare for the PSLE, but not Hannah. She represented her school in athletics, performed in the Singapore Youth Festival (SYF) arts presentation and served as a signing emcee, a student-emcee who uses sign language to interpret for students who communicate by signing.

Also read Beyond PSLE, two pupils pursue passions and goals bigger than themselves

Diagnosed with hearing loss at birth, Hannah has worn hearing aids for as long as she can remember. She initially struggled to communicate with her peers in school, she told AsiaOne. Nervousness crept in when she was tasked to embark on group-work assignments; full of ideas, but she was unsure how to communicate them to her group.

Hannah's parents, Alan Wong, 47, and Charlene Diana, 45, who also suffer from hearing loss, encouraged her to improve her English proficiency to build her communication skills and confidence by communicating with others. She learnt to communicate more confidently, including writing her thoughts on paper when necessary. Hannah's schoolmates also learned sign language, which helped her bridge the communication gap. Despite her disadvantage, Hannah is an all-rounder.

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She developed an interest in running and chose track and field as her CCA when she was in P3, and began representing the school in track-and-field events from P4. She never felt discouraged or awkward about not being able to hear the starter pistol. She said: It is normal to have hearing loss and many people support me a lot.

Pursuing Drama And Performance Dreams

When asked what she most enjoys about running, she said: I love to challenge many strong opponents because it is fun and it helps me be a better runner. If I lose, it is okay because I have no regrets. Off the field, she is also passionate about the performing arts, specifically drama.

Having fallen in love with drama at around five years old, she was invited by a teacher to join the SYF Arts Presentation production Red Hill during her PSLE year. She took on two roles, playing a fisherman and a soldier. Hannah used her free periods to study for PSLE, even staying back after school for rehearsals on some days.

She said: I really enjoyed the experience because acting is my dream job and the role involved a lot of funny face gestures. I love making people laugh and lifting their spirits when they feel down. She also served as a signing emcee, which taught her to be confident on stage. That helped her to continue a school initiative that gives deaf students opportunities to emcee events through sign language.

Behind her achievements are a network of parents, teachers and friends. About her gratitude towards her parents, she said: My parents support me when I am in difficult situations and stand by me through thick and thin, no matter what. What I appreciate most about them is being patient with me, taking care of me and teaching me what is right or wrong. The school also supported her with specialised teachers and educational interpreters to support students with hearing loss.

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Overcoming English Challenges With Support

Identifying English as one of her biggest academic challenges, Hannah said support from her teachers and parents encouraged her to improve. She said: I realised that English is important for communicating with others and for my future. This motivated me to work hard and improve my English.

Her parents, who helped her learn through signing Exact English, a visual sign system designed to sign exact, accurate English grammar and vocabulary, said they were most proud of her determination to keep improving. They said: We are proud of her...she shows curiosity in learning and is willing to work hard. We believe that it is important to give her continuous support, encouragement and guidance as parents, that could also play a part in her achievements and growth.

Now, Hannah is already looking ahead to her next adventure. She hopes to continue both athletics and drama in secondary school, saying she does not want to waste the skills she has worked so hard to develop. As for children with disabilities, who may doubt themselves, Hannah has a message: When you face challenges, don't run away from them. Just keep trying your best to overcome them one step at a time.

For her, those small steps have already taken her a long way.