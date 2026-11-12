Putin Agrees to European Participation in Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Tensions

Vladimir Putin allows European representatives in next Ukraine peace round. Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns of Starshield restrictions. Tensions rise over US envoy meetings.

Vladimir Putin has formally agreed to allow European representatives to participate in the upcoming round of peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, according to US envoy Steve Witkoff. This decision marks a significant shift in the diplomatic landscape following trilateral discussions in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

Breaking the Diplomatic Barrier

The inclusion of European officials in the next phase of talks represents a notable breakthrough in efforts to mediate the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. US envoy Steve Witkoff described the move as a very important moment, emphasizing that Europe serves as a crucial partner for Russia in resolving the prolonged dispute.

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Witkoff stated after meeting with the Russian leader in the Kremlin that Moscow considers European participation essential for any lasting solution. However, the agreement comes with stern warnings from the Russian President regarding the stance of Western allies.

Euro-Russian Tensions and Peace Terms

Vladimir Putin clarified that Russia has never opposed dialogue with the European Union but accused European capitals of breaking off communications previously. He insisted that Washington must collaborate closely with its European allies to determine their true intentions regarding the region.

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The Russian leader explicitly warned that the proposal to station Western troops in Ukraine after a peace deal would be viewed as a direct threat to Russian security. Putin suggested that such a military presence would inevitably trigger a resumption of hostilities.

He urged the US administration to work with its European partners to clarify whether they seek peace or war in Ukraine. This statement underscores the deep divisions that remain between Moscow and European nations despite the progress made in recent diplomatic exchanges.

Zelenskiy Raises Satellite Connectivity Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed serious concerns regarding recent restrictions on Starshield satellite communications. The military version of SpaceX's Starlink service is critical for Ukrainian defense operations across the entire front line.

Zelenskiy reported that systemic restrictions have significantly limited the speed at which Starshield can be utilized. He warned that this technological limitation prevents Ukrainian interceptors from reaching the necessary speed to effectively down Russian jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian President characterized the US approach to discussing a new European security order with Russia as strange. He suggested that decisions treating Ukrainian territory as if it were not Ukrainian indicate a troubling direction in international policy.

Humanitarian Proposals and Prisoner Exchanges

During the talks, Putin proposed a joint Russian-Ukrainian humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine. Moscow claims to control the city and stated that clearing mines in the area would require five days.

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The Russian President noted that there are approximately 400 to 500 residents remaining in the city. The mission aims to allow international observers to verify control over the territory while providing aid to civilians.

The primary outcome of the Abu Dhabi negotiations was an agreement on a major exchange of prisoners of war scheduled for the coming weeks. This follows the first direct US-mediated talks between the two nations in nine months.

Unresolved Territorial Disputes and Next Steps

Despite these developments, significant disagreements persist, particularly regarding territorial integrity. Russia currently holds about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, including parts of the Donbas region.

Kyiv refuses to cede control of these areas, while Moscow has shown no signs of moderating its territorial demands. The US envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are expected to meet with Ukrainian leadership in Dublin later in the week.

Both sides acknowledged progress in Abu Dhabi but admitted that major differences remain. The inclusion of European representatives in future talks may further complicate negotiations as Washington attempts to align its strategy with European interests.