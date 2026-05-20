Putin and Xi Jinping Meet in Beijing, with Positive Momentum in Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing on Wednesday, discussing the strong, positive momentum in cooperation between Russia and China, despite unfavourable external factors.

Coming on the heels of US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, the optics and outcomes of the meeting between Xi and Putin will be closely scrutinised.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 20, 2026. Even amid unfavourable external factors, our cooperation and economic cooperation is showing strong, positive momentum, said Putin in talks with Xi Jinping.

Putin was greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he landed on Tuesday evening, with an honour guard alongside Chinese youths waving the two countries' national flags in a welcome ceremony on the tarmac. Xi greeted him at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday, where he received an official welcome ceremony





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Political News China And Russia Cooperation Xi Jinping And Vladimir Putin Meeting China's Welcome Ceremony For Putin Russia And China Relations Putin's Weakened Position Due To US Sanctions Iranian Sanctions As A Chance To Poke China Russia's Energy Dependence On China Putin's Message To The Chinese People The Role Of China And Russia In Global Peace A

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