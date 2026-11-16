Russian President Vladimir Putin indicates he could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if the latter attends the upcoming APEC summit in China, deepening Russia-DPRK ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled openness to holding bilateral discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, contingent upon the latter's attendance at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this possibility to the Interfax news agency on Monday, noting that such a meeting would occur if Kim travels to the host nation for the event.

Kremlin Confirms Diplomatic Possibility

Peskov delivered these remarks while participating in a high-level meeting at the Kremlin with a delegation from North Korea's ruling Workers' Party. The delegation was led by Jo Yong Won, a senior official within the North Korean political hierarchy. During the exchange, President Putin conveyed his best wishes directly to Kim Jong Un, instructing the envoy to relay the message personally.

Also read Explainer: 5 facts about APEC with Trump, Putin and Xi set to attend

The Russian leader emphasized the importance of the relationship, stating that he places great value on the business and friendly relations that have been developed between the two nations. According to Putin, these established ties undoubtedly assist both governments in resolving issues and further developing their strategic partnership.

Strategic Partnership and Military Support

The potential leadership meeting underscores the rapid deterioration of North Korea's international isolation and its deepening alliance with Moscow. The two countries signed a treaty in 2024 that establishes a strategic partnership, a document that notably includes a mutual defense provision. This agreement has facilitated unprecedented levels of military cooperation and joint strategic planning between the two capitals.

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Intelligence estimates from Ukraine and South Korea indicate that North Korea has deployed between 14,000 and 15,000 troops to support Russia in its ongoing war in Ukraine. These forces have been active since 2024, with the majority of deployments located in the Kursk region. Their primary mission has been to assist Russian forces in repelling a recent incursion by Ukrainian troops into that area.

Intelligence on Missile Supplies

Beyond troop deployment, the military dimension of the alliance is expanding through significant arms transfers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cited intelligence reports on Monday claiming that North Korea is supplying dozens of ballistic missiles to Russia on a monthly basis. These shipments are intended to enable Pyongyang to refine and improve the effectiveness of its weapons systems.

The steady influx of these ballistic missiles suggests a sustained and systematic effort by North Korea to support Russian military operations. This constant flow of hardware highlights the depth of the logistical support provided by the DPRK to the Russian war effort, moving beyond mere manpower to include critical munitions.

Implications for Regional Security

The prospect of Putin and Kim Jong Un meeting at the APEC summit would serve as a powerful symbol of the enduring and strengthening bond between the two nations. Such a high-profile diplomatic encounter would likely draw significant attention from global powers and regional neighbors in East Asia.

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For the international community, the combination of military deployment and arms transfers represents a significant escalation in the geopolitical landscape. The ongoing support from North Korea provides Russia with additional resources, while simultaneously complicating the security situation for Ukraine and its allies.

Next Steps in Diplomacy

As the APEC summit approaches, all eyes will be on whether Kim Jong Un decides to travel to China. His attendance would confirm the Kremlin's hint of a meeting, creating a major diplomatic event in the region. If the meeting takes place, it will likely focus on reinforcing the mutual defense treaty and coordinating further military support.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues to draw in external actors with each passing month. The reported monthly supply of missiles ensures that North Korean involvement remains a tangible and growing factor in the conflict. The diplomatic signals from Moscow suggest that this partnership is intended to be long-term and robust.