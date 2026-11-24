Vladimir Putin confirms inevitable retaliation as Ukraine resumes drone attacks on oil refineries, ignoring US ceasefire appeals amid rising fuel tensions.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia will implement retaliatory measures against Ukraine for continuing drone strikes on domestic oil refineries. The Russian leader stated that Kyiv has ignored direct appeals from United States President Donald Trump to cease these specific military operations targeting energy infrastructure.

Putin shared this assessment during a meeting with government officials and senior oil industry executives at the Kremlin. He emphasized that the persistence of attacks on refining facilities, despite the highest-level diplomatic requests for a halt, forces Moscow to respond. The Kremlin leader stressed that countermeasures are now an unavoidable consequence of the ongoing campaign against Russian industrial assets.

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Ukraine Defends Strategic Energy Strikes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded sharply to the threats, stating on social media platform X that President Putin can end the strikes by simply ordering an end to the war. Sybiha argued that Moscow holds the power to stop the destruction of oil refineries and military vessels by halting the four-and-a-half-year-old conflict.

The Ukrainian official accused Putin of ignoring significant battlefield losses that do not advance the stated goals of the invasion. Sybiha urged the Russian leadership to stop complaining about infrastructure damage and instead focus on concluding the hostilities that drive the current escalation in attacks on the energy sector.

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Market Impact And Fuel Restrictions

The renewed intensity of the conflict has had immediate consequences for the Russian domestic fuel market. Estimates from two industry sources indicate that Ukrainian drone attacks have reduced combined crude processing volumes at Russian oil refineries by forty-five percent since late October. This significant drop in processing capacity has disrupted supply chains across multiple regions.

In response to the shortages, several Russian regions have implemented restrictions on the retail sales of gasoline and diesel fuel. Local media reports and regional authorities confirmed these measures as a direct result of the sustained pressure on refining capabilities. The scarcity of finished products has forced local governments to intervene to manage distribution and prevent panic buying.

European Gas And Long Term Strategies

Amidst these domestic challenges, the European Union has decided to stop purchasing Russian seaborne liquefied natural gas starting January 1. Despite this political decision, Russian LNG supplies to Europe reached approximately thirteen point seven million metric tons last year. Preliminary data from LSEG shows that Russian LNG exports to Europe increased by around six point three percent year-on-year in the first ten months of the year, totaling eleven point eight million tons.

Putin argued that European efforts to curb Russian energy exports have ultimately backfired. He noted that Russia has successfully expanded its sales markets and is increasingly utilizing the Northern Sea Route across its Arctic shores to bypass traditional Western channels. This strategic shift aims to mitigate the impact of sanctions and maintain energy revenue streams despite the heightened conflict in Eastern Europe.