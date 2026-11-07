Qatar PM Says US-Iran Mediation Continues as Two Missiles Hit Qeshm Island

Qatar's Prime Minister says mediation between the US and Iran is continuing to prevent regional escalation, with significant progress made. Iran's Tasnim agency reports two missiles struck Qeshm Island, though no official damage information is available.

Qatar's Prime Minister said the country's mediation efforts between the United States and Iran are continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiraling out of control, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday, Nov 7.

Qatar PM Mediates US Iran Talks

The US administration remained willing to find a solution even after the midterm elections, signalling that Washington's interest in reaching an agreement had not changed, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said. Significant progress had been made and Al-Thani expressed confidence that a settlement could be reached. He said: We cannot wait to reach a perfect agreement; we hope to reach a good agreement.

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Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday that initial reports indicated two missiles had struck Qeshm Island, adding there was no official information on possible damage. The United States has not yet announced any attack on targets inside Iran. Countries in the region had been anticipating that US President Donald Trump, who has held off on strikes on Iran during the weeks leading up to Tuesday's midterm elections, could restart attacks once the voting is over.

Iran has repeatedly said it would respond to new attacks by striking at US and Israeli targets in neighbouring countries. Iran has been proposing its own seven-day plan since September, so far rejected by Trump. It calls for Washington to lift a blockade of Iranian ports, unfreeze assets and approve an Iranian-backed route through the Strait of Hormuz, after which the contested waterway would be reopened. The Qatari Prime Minister's remarks underscore ongoing diplomatic efforts amid rising tensions.

The region remains on edge as the US administration weighs its next steps following the midterm elections. The reports of missiles striking Qeshm Island add to concerns about potential escalation. No official confirmation of damage or casualties has been provided. Iran's seven-day plan, proposed in September, includes specific demands that have not been accepted by the Trump administration.

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The plan aims to address the blockade and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar's mediation role has been critical in trying to bridge the gap between the two sides. The Prime Minister's confidence in reaching a settlement suggests that behind-the-scenes talks may be yielding progress. The situation remains fluid, with the US yet to announce any military action inside Iran.

Regional countries are closely monitoring developments, given Iran's stated willingness to retaliate against US and Israeli targets. The midterm elections had temporarily paused expectations of strikes, but the post-election period could see a resumption of hostilities. Qatar's diplomatic push aims to prevent such a scenario. Al-Thani's comments to Al Jazeera TV reflect a cautious optimism.

Missile Strikes Reported on Qeshm Island

He emphasized the need for a good agreement rather than a perfect one, indicating pragmatic approach to resolving the standoff. The missile reports on Qeshm Island, while unconfirmed, highlight the volatile environment. Tasnim's initial reports did not specify the origin of the missiles or any potential damage. Iran's proposal for a seven-day plan remains on the table, though rejected by Trump so far.

The plan's elements include lifting the port blockade, unfreezing assets, and approving a route through the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway for global oil shipments. Its reopening under an Iranian-backed route would be a significant concession. Qatar's mediation efforts are part of broader regional diplomacy to avoid a wider conflict.

The Prime Minister's statement that significant progress has been made offers a glimmer of hope. The US administration's willingness to find a solution post-midterms signals that diplomacy remains an option.

However, the lack of an announced attack does not rule out future action. Iran has consistently warned of retaliation against US and Israeli targets in neighbouring countries if attacked. This threat looms over the negotiations. As the situation develops, Qatar continues to play a central role in trying to de-escalate tensions.

The international community is watching closely for any signs of breakthrough or breakdown. The reports from Tasnim about Qeshm Island are preliminary and could change. No official Iranian or US confirmation has been issued regarding the missiles. Al-Thani's expression of confidence in a settlement suggests that both sides may be inching toward an agreement.

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The coming days will be crucial in determining whether diplomacy prevails. The seven-day plan proposed by Iran in September remains a key point of discussion. Its rejection by Trump so far does not preclude further negotiations. Qatar's mediation is aimed at preventing the region from spiraling out of control.

Iran Seven Day Plan Rejected by Trump

The Prime Minister's comments reinforce that the diplomatic channel is still active. The midterm elections have passed, and attention now turns to whether the US will restart attacks on Iran. Qatar's efforts are focused on ensuring that does not happen. Iran's willingness to strike US and Israeli targets in neighbouring countries adds a dangerous dimension.

Any new attack could trigger a wider conflict. The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint. Iran's proposed route and the lifting of the blockade are central to its seven-day plan. Qatar's role as mediator is critical in this high-stakes environment.

The Prime Minister's statement provides insight into the ongoing talks. The situation is dynamic, with reports of missiles and diplomatic progress emerging simultaneously. The world watches as Qatar tries to bridge the divide. Al-Thani's pragmatic approach, seeking a good agreement rather than a perfect one, may be key to finding common ground.

His confidence suggests that a deal is possible. The US has not announced any attack inside Iran, leaving room for diplomacy.

However, the potential for strikes remains if talks fail. Iran's seven-day plan includes specific steps that could lead to de-escalation. The ball is in the US court to respond. Qatar's mediation continues amid these tensions.

The Prime Minister's remarks offer a rare glimpse into the state of negotiations. The region remains on high alert. Any misstep could lead to unintended consequences. The reports of missiles on Qeshm Island, if confirmed, would mark a significant escalation.

No official information on damage is available yet. Qatar's diplomatic efforts are a beacon of hope in a volatile situation. The Prime Minister's confidence in a settlement is a positive sign. The coming days will reveal whether diplomacy can prevail over military action. Qatar's mediation is at the heart of these efforts.