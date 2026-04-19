Quiet Firing Phenomenon Gains Traction in Singapore Workplaces Amidst Restructuring Concerns

Workers in Singapore are increasingly voicing concerns about quiet firing, a practice where employees are subtly pushed to resign during company restructuring rather than facing formal layoffs. A recent online discussion highlighted how ongoing organizational changes and headcount freezes lead to shifting job roles and an unspoken expectation for staff to adapt or leave.

A growing unease among Singaporean workers is centered on the concept of quiet firing , a silent termination strategy where employees are subtly encouraged to resign rather than facing formal layoffs. This trend has been brought to light by a recent online discussion initiated by an employee who observed significant restructuring within her company since late 2024. Following this restructuring, the company implemented a headcount freeze, meaning departing employees were not replaced.

Instead, the remaining staff have been redeployed across various teams to cover essential functions, leading to frequent shifts in job scopes due to internal reassignments and departmental mergers. The employee described an emergent, unstated expectation within the organization: staff are expected to adapt to these constantly changing roles and responsibilities, or conversely, they are implicitly encouraged to seek employment elsewhere if they find themselves unhappy with the evolving work environment. While no one has been formally dismissed, the atmosphere has increasingly fostered a sense of being systematically pushed out, a perception the employee acknowledged is based on her personal observations. Seeking wider input, especially from human resources professionals, she inquired about the prevalence of such practices in Singaporean workplaces, asking if others were witnessing similar patterns and seeking expert perspectives. The post resonated widely, eliciting numerous comments from individuals who have experienced comparable situations. One commenter recounted a situation where their employer actively discouraged hard work and hinted at exclusion from performance-based raises, clearly aiming to precipitate their resignation. Another contributor noted that this phenomenon is not unique to Singapore but is a global trend, particularly during periods of cost-cutting, where companies opt for indirect headcount reduction to avoid the complexities of formal layoffs. Examples from US companies described rapid dismissals, often without prior warning, involving immediate retrieval of company assets and severance packages contingent on signing non-disclosure agreements, and in some cases, employees being sent on business trips abroad only to be terminated there to minimize direct confrontation. However, a contrasting viewpoint emerged from some users who argued that quiet firing is merely a new label for established organizational practices like reorganizations. They posited that the core issue is an individual's ability to adapt to change, stating that employees either adjust to new roles or choose to leave, a straightforward decision-making process. The term quiet firing itself gained significant traction in 2022, popularized by a social media influencer, describing a passive-aggressive management style aimed at making employees feel undervalued and ultimately leading them to quit. This approach involves reducing responsibilities, overlooking for promotions, or disregarding ideas, all designed to create an unwelcome atmosphere. Following the popularization of the term, numerous employees have shared their experiences, with a 2022 LinkedIn News poll indicating that a substantial majority (83%) of respondents had either experienced or witnessed quiet firing in their workplaces. Amidst these workplace discussions, industry stakeholders are advocating for increased government support, such as rental and utility rebates, to alleviate mounting cost pressures within the sector. In related news, workers have been sharing profound workplace advice that has significantly impacted their careers. From the crucial reminder to always protect oneself to the understanding that no one is indispensable, these insights highlight how real-world workplace truths shape long-term professional strategies and daily survival tactics





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