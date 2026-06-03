Raúl Castro turns 95, still a key figure in Cuba's communist government

Raúl Castro, the former president of Cuba, has turned 95. He remains a key figure in the country's communist government, serving as the general of Cuba's Revolutionary Armed Forces and a member of the National Assembly. Despite his retirement from the presidency in 2021, he continues to play a central role in the country's politics.

Raúl Castro , a key figure in Cuba 's communist government , has turned 95. He is still involved in politics, serving as the general of Cuba 's Revolutionary Armed Forces and a member of the National Assembly.

Despite his retirement from the presidency in 2021, he remains a central figure in the country's politics. Castro was born on June 3, 1931, in the village of Birán, Cuba. He became involved in politics early on, opposing the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista. In 1953, he was part of a group that attacked military barracks in Santiago de Cuba, but the effort failed.

He was later released and fled to Mexico, where he joined a guerrilla group that would eventually overthrow Batista. After the successful revolution in 1959, Castro became the minister of Cuba's Revolutionary Armed Forces and oversaw battles in Africa and Latin America. He also played a key role in the country's negotiations with the US, including the restoration of diplomatic relations in 2015.

Castro has been praised by many Cubans for his actions, including María Cristina Barrio Ramos, a 62-year-old teacher. However, he has also been criticized by some US Republicans for his involvement in battles that rankled them. In 2006, Fidel Castro's health began to decline, and Raúl Castro was temporarily handed power. He was later elected as president in 2008 and served for 12 years.

During his presidency, Castro proved himself to be more liberal than his brother, allowing private enterprises to operate in Cuba and negotiating with the US. In 2018, he left the presidency in the hands of Miguel Díaz-Canel, marking the first time in decades that a person without 'Castro' as their last name took control of the government. Since then, Castro has made only sporadic public appearances, but he is believed to still wield power behind the scenes.

His grandson and bodyguard, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of a Caribbean summit earlier this year. The US government has recently indicted Raúl Castro in connection with the 1996 downing of civilian planes flown by Miami-based exiles over Cuban waters. He faces charges including murder and destruction of an airplane.

As his birthday approached, social media was flooded with the hashtag #RaúlesRaúl, a nod to his aversion to birthdays, monuments, and statues, much like his brother Fidel Castro





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