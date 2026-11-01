Rahul Gandhi Leads Delhi Protest Demanding Election Chief Resign Over Voter List Revision

Thousands protested in Delhi led by Rahul Gandhi, demanding Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign over voter list revisions that removed over 130 million names, which opposition says disproportionately affected minorities.

Thousands of protesters led by Indian opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi marched in New Delhi on Sunday, November 1, 2026, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commission er Gyanesh Kumar over a controversial revision of national voter lists.

The demonstration, at the historic Ramlila Maidan ground, is the latest in a series of near-daily protests since late September. Opposition parties, student organisations, and the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party have held these rallies. Authorities tightened security and warned of traffic diversions before protesters began the march from central Delhi to the designated rally site. Hundreds of security personnel, some carrying batons and shields and accompanied by riot-control vehicles, surrounded Ramlila Maidan.

Also read Rahul Gandhi Leads Delhi March Demanding Election Chief Gyanesh Kumar Resign Over Voter List Revisions

Protesters March Toward Ramlila Maidan

Hundreds of people, many waving national and party flags, moved towards the ground, with opposition party leaders leading the march in an open-top jeep. The opposition coalition predicted hundreds of thousands of participants in what they describe as a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. Delhi Traffic Police confirmed a large gathering was anticipated.

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Senior police officer Rohit Rajbir told news agency ANI that proper arrangements had been made at the rally site and along the march route. Announcements urged citizens to ensure smooth traffic movement and cooperate with police. The protests erupted after The Indian Express newspaper reported in September that Kumar's two deputies had raised several internal concerns. These concerns focused on voter list revisions, registration procedures, and the integrity of digital voting systems.

The controversial change, which began last year, resulted in the removal of over 130 million names from official voter lists - more than the total population of Japan. This includes individuals who were deceased, relocated, or could not be traced. Specific breakdowns reveal that approximately 28 million names were removed due to death, 63 million due to relocation, and 30 million because they could not be traced.

Allegations of Voter List Removals

The scale of these removals has sparked intense debate regarding the accuracy and fairness of the electoral database. Opposition parties allege that the deletions disproportionately affected Muslim voters and other minorities, who are unlikely to support the Hindu nationalist ruling party. Critics suggest a political motive behind the revisions. The Election Commission has denied favouring any party, stating that wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol to correct errors.

The BJP has accused rivals of trying to undermine democracy by questioning legitimate electoral processes. Among the thousands at Ramlila Maidan was Reena Mahto, a member of the Congress' student wing. She said four people from her family had been deleted from the voter list due to the false claim that they had moved elsewhere.

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She told Reuters the family has long lived in Jagdalpur in the central state of Chhattisgarh, but "now all of a sudden we have been marked as shifted from our own house". She added: "There should be accountability, and we are here to seek that.

" Dinesh Singh said he was joining the protest for the sake of his children's future. "I am not affiliated with any political party," he said. "I am here for a cause. I want the children to remember that we fought for their future.

Government Denounces Opposition Protest Claims

" Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda called the protest a "carefully orchestrated drama". He told ANI: "What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy. It is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy, all in the name of democracy.

" Analysts describe the youth protests and growing support for the opposition as the worst crisis for Prime Minister Modi since he came to power in 2014. However, his government remains stable, and the next general election is not due until 2029.