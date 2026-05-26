Rain opens up about criticism after wife's emotional episode on You Quiz on the Block

Rain, a South Korean singer-actor, talks about the criticism he received after his actress wife Kim Tae-hee cried on the talk show You Quiz on the Block last year. He shares his thoughts on motherhood, his daughters, and his standards of happiness.

South Korean actors Kim Tae-hee and Rain have been married for nine years. Singer-actor Rain recently talked about the criticism he received after his actress wife Kim Tae-hee cried on the talk show You Quiz on the Block last year.

Rain, 43, and Tae-hee, 46, married in 2017. They have two daughters who will turn seven and nine this year. Appearing on the same show in an episode uploaded on May 20, Rain was asked by host Yoo Jae-suk if he saw Tae-hee's episode, where she had gotten emotional and held back tears after talking about motherhood and its difficulties. Rain replied he watched it with Tae-hee and told her she 'did so well'.

However, when the clip of her crying went viral, Rain received many calls asking him, 'Don't you help out at home?

' He said he also saw negative comments from netizens and joked that he felt 'wronged', clarifying that he does his part, such as sending and picking up their kids to and from school but acknowledged that Tae-hee may carry a bigger burden as their daughters look for her more. He told Jae-suk he has no memory of anyone being by his side when he was young, and he saved up money on his own and went to amusement parks alone.

'My standard of happiness has changed to, 'Let's make the children happy. ' When they come home, I hug them and ask, 'Was there someone who upset you? ' If they say, 'Dad, I was happy today,' I tell them, 'Then that's enough,' he said. While Tae-hee makes the children study, he said he tells his daughters not to as he prefers seeing them play.

He said: 'I took my daughters to an amusement park recently. When I can buy them everything they want to eat, all the pent-up frustration I have completely dissipates.

' 'I don't want my children to have to work too hard. To be successful, you have to work harder than others, and that can be stressful,' he added.

'And even if you're successful, you can get overwhelmed by the little things. I hope they live pursuing their own happiness. I want them to love themselves, even if others don't like them. I want to be a big tree that my children can lean on.





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rain Kim Tae-Hee Marriage Daughters Motherhood Criticism You Quiz On The Block Episode Viral Calls Comments Help Out At Home Frustration Children Happiness Study Play Success Work Hard Stressful Little Things Pursuing Their Own Happiness Love Themselves Big Tree

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RainSouth Korean singer-actor Rain responds to criticism after his wife Kim Tae-hee cried on the talk show You Quiz on the Block, saying he does his part to help their daughters and prioritize their happiness.

Read more »

Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) opens Beijing Representative OfficeThe Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has opened its Beijing Representative Office, marking the second representative office in China. Law Minister Edwin Tong officiated the ceremony, highlighting the importance of dispute resolution mechanisms in China's rapidly expanding trade and investment landscape.

Read more »

Construction Resumes in Yishun After Metal Beam AccidentSingapore Land Authority announced that work will restart on Tuesday with new safety measures after a metal beam slipped from workers' hands at the Chong Pang City site, damaging the roof of a Yishun HDB block. A stop-work order issued by the Building and Construction Authority was lifted after an investigation cleared the roof's structural integrity and recommended remedial actions, including catch nets and removal of loose materials.

Read more »

Construction Site Works to Resume on May 26 Following Safety MeasuresThe 0.9-ha integrated development — which includes swimming pools, a gym and fitness studio, as well as an upgraded hawker centre and community club — was halted following a metal beam incident that pierced through the roof of the adjacent HDB block, causing damage to part of the roof. The incident occurred during dismantling works when a metal bar slipped from the workers' hands, and investigations confirmed that there are no structural defects in the roof of the affected HDB block. The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) accepted the proposed measures and lifted the Stop Work Order, with additional safety measures to be implemented, including full-height safety catch nets and removal of stacking racks. Repairs to the affected roof are expected to be completed by June 3.

Read more »