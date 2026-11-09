Ramla Ali Wins World Title with Split Decision Over Mikiah Kreps

British-Somali boxer Ramla Ali claimed the vacant WBO and IBF junior featherweight titles by split decision over Mikiah Kreps in Texas.

British-Somali boxer Ramla Ali captured her first world title on Sunday, November 9, with a split-decision victory over American boxer Mikiah Kreps in Arlington, Texas. Ali, who was 37 years old at the time, claimed the vacant WBO and IBF junior featherweight belts in the bout.

Ali won the fight despite being outlanded 115-78 overall by Kreps. She also trailed 91-70 in power punches, and Kreps landed more shots in eight of the ten rounds.

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Ramla Ali Knockdown and Key Moments in the Fight

Ramla Ali knocked Mikiah Kreps down in the third round with a right hook. After that moment, Ali was forced onto the back foot as Kreps responded strongly.

The knockdown gave Ali an important moment in a fight where Kreps controlled much of the output. Kreps kept throwing and landing punches across most rounds, which is why the final result came down to the judges rather than a clear margin in punches.

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Split Decision Scorecards and Judges' Verdicts

The judges were split, with two scoring the bout 97-92 and 96-93 for Ramla Ali. The third judge scored the bout 98-91 for Mikiah Kreps.

A split decision means the judges did not agree on a single winner. In this case, the two scorecards in favor of Ali were enough to hand her the world titles, even though the third judge had Kreps ahead by a clear margin.

Ramla Ali Path From Somalia to World Champion

Ramla Ali settled in London as a refugee after fleeing Somalia's civil war with her family. Her route from displacement to the ring is central to how her win on Sunday is being reported.

Ali was the first Somali boxer to compete at the Olympic Games, representing Somalia at Tokyo 2020. She later became the first Muslim woman to win an English amateur boxing title, and her Arlington victory adds the WBO and IBF junior featherweight belts to her record as her first world titles.

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The source report does not describe any scheduled follow-up bout, rematch, or defense of the newly won belts. Readers should look to the WBO and IBF for official confirmation of any future ranking or title obligations for Ramla Ali and Mikiah Kreps.