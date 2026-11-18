South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus faces a six-match suspension and issues a virtual invitation to fans for the Ireland test match via his personal website watchwithrassie.com.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has officially invited supporters to join a virtual viewing event for the upcoming Nations Championship test against Ireland this Saturday. The invitation comes as the South Africa n coaching staff adjusts to his mandatory six-match suspension, which bars him from attending the high-stakes match in Dublin.

Erasmus made the announcement on his social media platform X on Wednesday, sharing his positive approach to the situation. With an audience of over 230,000 followers on the platform, the coach asked fans to help him set up a shared viewing experience. He suggested that instead of complaining about the ban, he would make the best of the situation by setting up his television and laptop camera for a remote watch party.

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Details Of Erasmus Suspension And Ban

The suspension was handed down following a press conference in Dublin on Monday, where Erasmus publicly questioned the integrity of match officials. This disciplinary action stems from the Springboks' narrow 21-19 defeat against France in Paris last Friday. The ban is effective immediately and will prevent Erasmus from being present in the stadium or communicating with the team during the match.

While Erasmus is barred from direct interaction with players or team management, the duration of the suspension remains pending the outcome of a full misconduct hearing. SA Rugby has requested this hearing to review the circumstances surrounding the press conference. The exact timing of the hearing will depend on when SA Rugby submits its official documentation to World Rugby.

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Virtual Watch Party Setup And Rules

To facilitate the remote viewing experience, Erasmus directed interested adult fans to register at a newly created website, watchwithrassie.com. The platform serves as the central hub for supporters wishing to join the virtual watch party this Saturday. Participants will view the match alongside the coach as he provides commentary and reactions from his home setup.

It is crucial to note that this event is strictly unofficial. A prominent disclaimer on the website clarifies that the gathering is a personal fan event rather than an official function of the Springboks, SA Rugby, or any broadcasting partner. The website explicitly states that it does not show or stream the actual match footage, meaning fans must have their own access to the game broadcast to participate.

Impact On Springboks And Upcoming Match

Erasmus will miss the critical test against Ireland as he serves the remainder of his six-match suspension. This absence removes a key strategic voice from the sidelines during a vital Nations Championship fixture. The Springboks must now navigate the match without their head coach present in the technical area.

The suspension also restricts Erasmus from any indirect communication with the team during the game. This rule ensures that he cannot influence tactics or player morale from a distance while the ban is in force. The team management must operate independently until the hearing concludes and any further appeals are processed.

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Next Steps In Disciplinary Process

SA Rugby is currently preparing the necessary submissions for the misconduct hearing. The progress of the case relies heavily on the speed and completeness of this official documentation. Until World Rugby receives these submissions and schedules the hearing, Erasmus remains fully suspended.

The outcome of this hearing will determine the final status of Erasmus within South African rugby. Fans and stakeholders are waiting to see how the disciplinary panel rules on his comments regarding match officials. Meanwhile, the focus remains on the upcoming Saturday match against Ireland and the team's performance in his absence.