Ravindra and Chapman Out of NZ-India ODI Series

Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman will miss New Zealand's ODI series against India due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. India, which won the T20 series 3-2, will also play two tests against the Black Caps.

Nov 2 - Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman will miss New Zealand's one-day international series against India this month as they continue to recuperate from shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively, the team said on Monday.

All-rounder Ravindra's right shoulder requires more recovery time before he is able to field at full capacity, the team said in a statement. Batter Chapman underwent an MRI scan which showed his left hamstring required another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fit to return.

Also read Pakistan beats Sri Lanka to win ODI tri-series final

New Zealand Squad Changes for India Series

Tim Seifert, who had been selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs only, will now be in the squad for the full series, while Henry Nicholls will come in for the first three games and Dean Foxcroft for the last two. Seamer Matt Henry, who suffered a muscle tear during the Twenty20 series against India, will join the squad on Monday and be assessed on his readiness to play.

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The series starts in Auckland on Wednesday with further matches in Wellington and Hamilton before the last two games in Tauranga. India, who won the T20 series 3-2, will also play two tests against the Black Caps. The Black Caps will look to regroup without two key batters as they prepare for the upcoming challenges. The team's medical staff will continue to monitor Ravindra and Chapman as they work towards full fitness.

The news comes as a blow to New Zealand's preparations for the series, with Ravindra and Chapman both important members of the squad. Their absence will test the team's depth. Seifert's expanded role provides some stability, while Nicholls and Foxcroft offer additional options for the selectors. Henry's potential return would bolster the bowling attack, but his fitness remains uncertain.

Crucial Series for New Zealand and India

The series will be crucial for both teams as they fine-tune their strategies for future competitions. India's tour will include two tests after the ODIs, adding further significance to the matches. New Zealand will need to adapt quickly to the changes in their squad. Ravindra's shoulder injury has been a concern for some time, and the team is taking a cautious approach to his recovery.

Chapman's hamstring issue, revealed by an MRI, will keep him out for at least two more weeks. The team's medical team is working closely with both players. Seifert's inclusion for the full series gives him a chance to make an impact, while Nicholls and Foxcroft will have opportunities in specific matches. The selectors have shown faith in these players to fill the gaps left by Ravindra and Chapman.

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Matt Henry's return to the squad is a positive sign, but his muscle tear will be assessed before he can take the field. His experience will be valuable if he is declared fit. The series schedule includes matches in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, and Tauranga, with the final two games in Tauranga. Fans will be eager to see how the Black Caps perform under these circumstances.

India Look to Continue Success Against New Zealand

India's 3-2 T20 series win gives them momentum, and they will be looking to continue their success in the ODI format. The two tests that follow will be a test of endurance for both teams. New Zealand's coaching staff will need to make tactical adjustments to compensate for the missing players. The team's performance in the ODI series will be closely watched as they build towards future tours.

The injuries to Ravindra and Chapman are unfortunate, but they provide opportunities for other players to step up. The team's resilience will be tested in the coming weeks. As the series approaches, all eyes will be on how New Zealand copes with these setbacks. The matches promise to be competitive, with both teams eager to assert their dominance.