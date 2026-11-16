British singer Raye tops the 69th Grammy nominations with 11 nods, including Best Album, as the 2027 ceremony shifts to ABC and Disney+. Beyonce hits 100 nominations.

British singer-songwriter Raye leads the 69th Grammy nominations with a record-tying 11 nods, cementing her status as a major force in the music industry. The soulful artist secured nominations across the three most prestigious general field categories: Best Album, Best Song, and Best Record. Her jazz-infused pop and R&B sound has garnered widespread acclaim, earning her recognition not only as a performer but also as a songwriter in the new Best Songwriter category.

Raye Nominations Breakdown and Category Details

Raye's eleven nominations highlight her versatility and deep involvement in her craft. She earned a nomination for Best Album, Best Song, and Best Record, showcasing the critical success of her genre-blending musical style. In addition to her performance-based accolades, she was recognized for her songwriting contributions to her own work and for tracks she wrote for other artists. This inclusion in the Best Songwriter category underscores her growing influence as a creative architect within the industry.

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Female Artists Dominate and Rosalia Earns Nines

Spanish superstar Rosalia followed closely behind with nine nominations, continuing a strong showing for female artists at the ceremony. Her recognition comes on the heels of a successful night at the Latin Grammys, where her avant-garde classical pop album, Lux, dominated the awards. Rosalia's presence in the running for Best Album would mark a historic milestone, as it would be the second consecutive year a Spanish-language album wins the top honor and only the second time in history such an album has taken the prize.

Other Major Nominees and Historical Milestones

Beyonce has made history by becoming the first artist to earn 100 Grammy nominations throughout her career. Her continued dominance in the industry is reflected in this new total, which surpasses all previous records. Other major nominees include Pop-rock star Olivia Rodrigo and musician Phoebe Bridgers, who both earned seven nominations. The country music scene was also well-represented, with first-time nominee Ella Langley receiving seven nods for her hit Choosin' Texas, and Miranda Lambert earning seven nominations, including Producer of the Year.

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Legacy Acts and Ceremony Broadcast Changes

Legendary artists such as Madonna, Paul McCartney, and Bruno Mars also secured nominations, demonstrating the enduring relevance of veteran performers. Madonna earned her first Grammy nominations in over a decade, securing four for her album Confessions II and collaborations. The 69th annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7 in Los Angeles. In a significant shift for the broadcast, the ceremony will no longer be aired on CBS. Instead, the event will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on Disney+ and Hulu, marking the first time in fifty years that the network landscape has changed.

Competitive Landscape and Upset Potential

The race for Best New Artist features strong contenders including Ella Langley, indie rockers Geese, and electropop star Slayyyter. Geese earned their first-ever nominations with five nods, capping a breakout year for the New York-based band. Canadian rock duo Angine de Poitrine is also mentioned as a potential upset contender. With a total of 100 competitive categories in the 2027 lineup, the awards ceremony promises intense competition across all genres, from jazz to pop to country.