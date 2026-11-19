The International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2017, ordering compensation and safe return of refugees. This is the first time the world court has found a state responsible for genocide.

The highest United Nations court ruled on Thursday (Nov 19) that thousands of killings and widespread sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces against the Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

The decision, seven years after the case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia, marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. It was the first time the court held a state responsible for genocide.

Also read ICJ Rules Myanmar Committed Genocide Against Rohingya in Landmark Judgment

ICJ Finds Myanmar Military Committed Genocide

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) found that Myanmar's military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women, and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations. The military also actively spread hate speech targeting the Rohingya population.

Presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa said the court found that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, committed extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to escape to Bangladesh. The panel found that the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in Northern Rakhine State.

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The court said the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar's actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part of the protected group, namely the Rohingya population in Northern Rakhine state. This met the legal threshold for genocide. The ruling is final and cannot be appealed. Myanmar's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court Orders Myanmar To Compensate Rohingya

The court ordered Myanmar to compensate the Rohingya for the violations it committed, with the amount to be determined at a later date. Myanmar must also allow the safe and dignified return to their place of residence and the reunification of families for the Rohingya displaced as a result of Myanmar's wrongful acts. It must investigate individuals suspected of genocide and punish them where warranted.

Gambia filed the case at the ICJ in 2019, accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya, a mainly Muslim minority in the remote western Rakhine state. Gambia's case asked the court to order Myanmar to pay reparations and ensure the safe return of Rohingya refugees. This was the first major decision by the court in more than a decade on the application of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Myanmar's armed forces launched an offensive in 2017 that forced at least 730,000 Rohingya from their homes and into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they recounted killings, mass rape and arson. A UN fact-finding mission concluded the campaign included genocidal acts. International courts have recognised genocide in only a handful of cases since the Holocaust, including the 1994 Rwanda genocide, the 1995 Srebrenica killings in Bosnia, and atrocities by Cambodia's Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s.

Ruling Impacts South Africa Israel Gaza Case

The decision is expected to have repercussions far beyond Myanmar, including for South Africa's 2023 case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Both Israel and Myanmar deny genocide and say their forces responded legitimately to attacks by armed groups. Genocide has rarely been established in international courts, largely because prosecutors must prove the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

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While rulings by the ICJ, which settles disputes between states and rules on alleged breaches of international treaties, are final, the court has very limited options to enforce them. It is distinct from the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide and can impose jail terms. Rohingya refugees watched the ruling on screens at camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar.

Survivor Calls Day Of Justice For Rohingya

A Rohingya survivor who stood in the Court as part of The Gambia's delegation said: Today is a day of justice. I am a survivor of genocide. Today the world's highest court has looked at what was done to the Rohingya and named it for what it was. Genocide.

Let me say that again … genocide, the crime of crimes. The Rohingya never needed a court to tell us what happened to us. We needed the world to hear it, and today it has. The survivor added: For decades, the Burmese military tried to erase our identity, deny our existence, and dismiss our suffering.

By finding that Myanmar committed genocide, ordering a guarantee of non-repetition, and ordering restitution and compensation, the world's highest court has permanently shattered that state-sponsored lie. For the Rohingya, justice means the restoration of our citizenship, recognition of our identity, and our safe and dignified return home. Our struggle will continue until that day comes.

Another statement said: After years of denial, impunity and suppression of truth, this ruling is a historic and authoritative recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya and a rare moment of justice for survivors, victims and their families. Bangladesh played a central role in the investigations and in gathering crucial evidence from witnesses and survivors in the refugee camps. Those efforts have now come to a successful conclusion. This is a proud moment for Bangladesh.

Technology Role In Enabling Mass Atrocities

Myanmar should swiftly comply with the court's judgment and end its oppression of the Rohingya. Concerned governments should strongly support the Rohingya and promote justice for atrocities, press Myanmar's junta to comply with the judgment, and ensure the safe and voluntary return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. The ICJ's ruling on the genocide against the Rohingya is a landmark moment for accountability but it must also force us to confront the role technology can play in enabling mass atrocities.

In Myanmar, social media algorithms helped amplify anti-Rohingya hatred and ethnic violence, demonstrating how technology can become a tool of persecution. At a moment when international law and the institutions that uphold it face growing pressure, the Court's decision reaffirms the vital role they play in establishing truth, assigning responsibility, and protecting the values that bind our common humanity.