Real-Life Needs Complicate Singapore's Car-Lite Push

Despite decades of policies aimed at reducing car dependency, practical constraints like caregiving and convenience continue to drive car ownership in Singapore. Experts discuss the challenges of shifting towards a car-lite society and the importance of ongoing investment in alternative transport options.

The realities of daily life, encompassing caregiving responsibilities and the simple need for convenience, present significant obstacles for many individuals considering a shift away from private car ownership .

Transport experts acknowledge that these deeply ingrained needs are not easily addressed through broad public policy initiatives. Singapore has adopted a multifaceted approach to transportation, strategically combining restrictions on car ownership with substantial investments in alternative modes of transport. Mr. Michael Liew, a 52-year-old advertising agency owner and single father, exemplifies these challenges. His day is heavily reliant on driving, beginning with school drop-offs for his daughter preparing for the Primary School Leaving Examination.

He also manages client meetings across the island and frequently transports his elderly parents for errands like grocery shopping. Mr. Liew states that without his dependents, a car-lite lifestyle would be feasible, but his current responsibilities make it exceptionally difficult. Similarly, Mr. Jimmy Tang, 46, a technical specialist, values the personal space and control a car provides, enjoying the freedom to listen to music, think, or even process emotions privately.

He recently renewed his Certificate of Entitlement (COE), a 10-year permit to own a car in Singapore, highlighting his continued preference for driving despite the costs. He recalls past experiences with public transport as frustrating due to overcrowding, service disruptions, and the discomfort of commuting in inclement weather. Singapore’s efforts to manage car ownership began in the 1970s, responding to rising incomes and increasing demand for vehicles.

The concept of a ‘car-lite’ Singapore gained prominence in 2014, envisioning a shift towards greater reliance on public transport, walking, and cycling. This doesn’t equate to a car-free society, but rather a reduction in car dependency. While investments in public transport have yielded modest gains – increasing from 63% to 66% of peak-hour commuters – demand for private vehicles remains strong, even with authorities allowing replacements for deregistered cars.

To address land-use constraints, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) progressively reduced the allowable vehicle growth rate, eventually reaching zero in 2018, a policy set to remain until 2028. Despite this, the number of private cars has slightly increased, from 519,645 in 2015 to 524,312 in 2025, indicating continued demand.

Experts like Dr. Woo Jun Jie from the National University of Singapore (NUS) note that available COEs are quickly absorbed, and Dr. Raymond Ong emphasizes the importance of continuing car-lite efforts, focusing on improving public transport reliability, accessibility, and commuter behavior. Furthermore, with rising energy costs, public transport’s energy efficiency becomes even more crucial for energy resilience.

Singapore’s initial focus on managing congestion dates back to its early development, recognizing its importance for attracting investment and supporting economic growth, as peak-hour traffic in the central business district had slowed to a crawl by the early 1970s





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