Real Madrid and LaLiga Address China Relations Following Mbappe Comments

Real Madrid and LaLiga engage with Chinese officials over Kylian Mbappe's remarks about Mao Zedong, impacting broadcasting deals and brand partnerships in China.

China is currently in direct contact with Real Madrid and LaLiga officials to manage the diplomatic and commercial fallout from Kylian Mbappe's controversial remarks regarding Mao Zedong. Yao Jing, the Chinese ambassador to Spain, confirmed that while no formal negotiations are taking place, ongoing communication is based on mutual understanding. This dialogue aims to address the hurt feelings among the Chinese public following the incident that began circulating online recently.

The Controversial Remarks and Initial Reactions

The dispute originated from a viral video in which Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe discussed an internet meme featuring his face superimposed on an image of Mao Zedong. In the footage, Mbappe described the figure as "some guy" and speculated he might be a Chinese dictator, without explicitly naming Mao, who governed China from 1949 until his death in 1976. This casual dismissal of China's founding leader sparked immediate outrage in Chinese media and among the general public.

Also read China Passes New Law to Combat Cross-Border Corruption

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV suspended its coverage of LaLiga matches shortly after the video gained traction. Additionally, several major Chinese brands that previously featured Kylian Mbappe in their marketing campaigns dropped him from their promotions. The streaming platform Migu also omitted Real Madrid's match against Racing Santander last weekend, although it continued to broadcast other Spanish league games during that period.

Diplomatic and Corporate Response Efforts

LaLiga president Javier Tebas met with Ambassador Yao Jing last week to discuss the situation and limit further commercial damage. Tebas stated that the league was actively working to resolve the issue and emphasized that LaLiga continued to maintain an extraordinary relationship with Chinese authorities and broadcasters. He confirmed that dialogue with Chinese officials remains open as they seek a path forward.

Advertisement

LaLiga and Migu hold a broadcasting agreement that permits the streaming of Spain's top division matches until the end of the 2029-30 season. Tebas revealed that the total value of LaLiga's broadcasting contracts with CCTV and Migu amounts to approximately €10 million, or $11.20 million, annually. This figure represents a significant decline from the peak of €100 million per year achieved in previous years.

Impact on Broadcasting Rights and Commercial Value

The suspension of coverage by major Chinese platforms poses a tangible threat to LaLiga's revenue streams and its strategic presence in the Asian market. The reduction in contract values from €100 million to €10 million annually highlights the already fluctuating nature of Chinese broadcasting rights. The current crisis risks exacerbating this decline if a resolution is not reached swiftly.

Chinese media outlets, including the China Media Group, have indicated they will monitor the situation closely. They stated they would listen to Kylian Mbappe's subsequent apology but emphasized that his future actions are more important than his words. This stance suggests that sustained behavior and public apologies may be required to restore trust.

Next Steps and Future Implications for LaLiga

LaLiga continues to navigate the complex intersection of sports diplomacy and global marketing in China. The league's ability to retain its broadcasting partners and brand endorsements depends heavily on the outcome of its ongoing discussions with Chinese authorities. Any further missteps could lead to prolonged suspension of coverage and further loss of commercial value.

Advertisement

The situation underscores the sensitivity of historical and political references in international sports. Kylian Mbappe's comments, though seemingly casual, triggered a chain reaction affecting one of the world's most valuable football leagues. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether LaLiga can repair its relationship with key Chinese stakeholders and restore its market standing.