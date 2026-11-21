Carlos Espi scores late winner as Real Madrid edge Celta Vigo to stay level with leaders Barcelona in LaLiga standings.

Real Madrid secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, maintaining their challenge for the LaLiga title despite a missed penalty by star forward Kylian Mbappe. The result leaves the Spanish giants level on points with league leaders Barcelona, although Real Madrid has played one additional match. The win was driven by a late goal from Carlos Espi, who capitalized on a rebound to break the deadlock in the final moments of the contest.

The match highlighted ongoing struggles for Mbappe, who missed his third penalty in his last six attempts for both club and country. His attempt sailed high over the crossbar, a sharp contrast to his previous two misses where he shot low and saw his efforts saved by goalkeepers. This recurring issue from the spot had previously cost Real Madrid points, including a loss to Real Betis in September and a match against Morocco during the World Cup.

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Match Timeline and Goalscorers

Celta Vigo seized the initiative early in the game, taking the lead inside six minutes through Pablo Duran. The striker converted a low cross from Williot Swedberg with a close-range finish that put the visitors ahead. Real Madrid was awarded a penalty when referee noticed Mbappe had his arm pulled by Celta defender Javier Rodriguez, but the French forward failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

The home side finally found an equalizer in the 66th minute when Jude Bellingham drilled a low shot into the net from just inside the box. The game appeared destined for a draw until Carlos Espi scored the winner. His initial header was saved by Celta goalkeeper Ionut Radu, but Espi reacted quickly to turn in the rebound, securing all three points for the Madrid side.

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Broader LaLiga Implications

While Real Madrid moved closer to the top of the table, other results across LaLiga influenced the overall standings. Sevilla and Real Betis played to a 1-1 draw in the Seville derby. Kike Salas scored for Sevilla in added time to rescue a point for his team, denying Sevilla a potential top-three position. Antony had earlier netted his first goal of the season for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Deportivo Alaves ended an eight-game winless streak with a convincing 3-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna. Angel Perez opened the scoring for the hosts before Nahuel Tenaglia scored an own goal to level the match. Lucas Boye restored the lead for Alaves after missing a penalty earlier, and Denis Suarez sealed the win in added time.

Valencia also improved their position, moving out of the bottom three with a 1-0 away win against Rayo Vallecano. Jose Copete scored the decisive goal in the first half with a headed goal that proved sufficient for the visitors. Barcelona is scheduled to play their next match on Sunday at home against Villarreal, a game that will be crucial in determining the title race dynamics.