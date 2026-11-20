Real Madrid have secured the future of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois by extending his contract until June 2028, honoring his critical role in the team's recent successes.

Real Madrid officially announced on Friday that club goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has agreed to a new contract extension that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2028. The confirmation secures the future of one of the most decorated keepers in modern football history and ensures his continued presence at the heart of the Spanish giants' defensive structure.

The 34-year-old Belgium international initially arrived at the club from Premier League side Chelsea in 2018, a move that has since proven transformative for Real Madrid. Over the course of his tenure, Courtois has evolved from a promising talent into one of the club's most influential figures, directly contributing to three LaLiga titles and two Champions League crowns among a vast collection of other major honours.

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Courtois Records Define Legacy

Throughout his extensive career with Real Madrid, Courtois has amassed an impressive statistical record that underscores his value to the squad. He has made exactly 348 appearances across all competitions, demonstrating remarkable durability and consistency. During these outings, he has maintained an elite standard by keeping 133 clean sheets, a statistic that highlights his ability to prevent goals and anchor the team's defensive efforts.

His impact reached its zenith during the record-extending 14th European Cup triumph in 2022. Courtois was instrumental in that journey, particularly in the final match against Liverpool. He was named player of the match in Paris after delivering a string of crucial saves that stifled the opposition's attack and secured the victory, cementing his status as a hero for the club.

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Individual Accolades and Global Recognition

Widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, Courtois has received numerous individual accolades that reflect his technical excellence. His international career with Belgium saw him win the Golden Glove award at the 2018 World Cup, recognizing him as the best keeper of the tournament. Later that same year, he was named The Best FIFA Goalkeeper, further solidifying his global reputation.

His domestic and European performances also earned him significant respect, including the Yashin Trophy in 2022. These awards, combined with his match-winning capabilities in high-stakes finals, have made him a vital asset for both Real Madrid and the Belgian national team. His continued presence ensures that this caliber of goalkeeping remains central to the club's identity.

Current League Standing and Next Match

The extension comes at a pivotal moment in the current LaLiga season as Real Madrid strive to reclaim the top spot. The club currently sits second in the LaLiga standings with 30 points from 12 matches. They are just three points behind the league leaders, Barcelona, making every available point essential for their title hopes.

Courtois and his teammates will look to close the gap when they host Celta Vigo on Saturday. The goalkeeper's experience and shot-stopping ability will be crucial in this upcoming fixture as Real Madrid aim to maintain their momentum and push for a potential title challenge in the second half of the season.