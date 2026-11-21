Real Madrid president Florentino Perez announces record revenue of 1.22 billion euros for 2025-26 and details a new UEFA broadcast pilot program in India for next season.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez delivered a comprehensive financial update to the club community during the General Assembly held on Saturday, November 21, in Madrid. The executive confirmed that the club achieved record-breaking revenue of €1.221 billion for the 2025-26 season, translating to a net profit of €26 million. Perez also introduced a significant strategic shift regarding media distribution in Asia, announcing that UEFA will trial free-to-watch broadcasts of European competitions in India during the upcoming season. This initiative aims to expand the global footprint of major club tournaments by making premium content accessible to a wider audience through advertising-supported models.

Financial Performance and Projections

During the address, Florentino Perez highlighted the financial resilience of Real Madrid despite global economic fluctuations. The club reported total revenue of €1.221 billion, which is approximately equivalent to $1.34 billion in United States currency. After accounting for all operational costs and expenditures, the institution secured a net profit of €26 million for the 2025-26 campaign. These figures underscore the robust commercial engine that continues to drive the club's operations and investments. The success of these financial results was formally recognized by the delegate members who attended the assembly, validating the strategic direction taken by the management team.

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The General Assembly also reviewed and approved the financial accounts for the completed season alongside the budget framework for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign. Projections for the next fiscal year indicate a continued upward trajectory in income, with an estimated total revenue of €1.250 billion. This forecast suggests a modest increase of nearly €30 million in gross earnings compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the budget anticipates a net profit of €14.2 million for the 2026-27 season. While the projected profit margin is lower than the actual result of the prior year, the stability of the revenue stream remains a key indicator of the club's commercial strength. The approval of these accounts marks a formal step in the ongoing financial governance of the institution.

UEFA Broadcast Pilot in India

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez introduced a major development in international broadcasting strategy during the assembly, specifically focusing on the Indian market. He announced that the next season would feature a trial of free-to-watch broadcasts for European competitions within India. This move signals a potential shift in how major football tournaments are distributed in emerging markets where traditional pay-TV models may limit reach. Perez emphasized that this initiative is designed to make the best European games accessible to a broader demographic of viewers in the region. The announcement was received as a significant development for the global growth of football viewership and engagement.

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Following Perez's introduction, Real Madrid general manager Jose Angel Sanchez provided necessary clarifications to ensure accurate understanding of the initiative. Sanchez explained that the plan is strictly a pilot program conducted by UEFA rather than an independent decision by Real Madrid. He detailed that the model allows users in India to access content for free, supported by advertising, or choose a premium paid version that excludes ads. This dual-option approach offers flexibility for different consumer preferences and spending habits. The clarification ensures that stakeholders understand the scope and limitations of this new broadcasting arrangement. It also highlights the collaborative nature of such global media experiments involving major clubs and continental federations.

Clarifications on Club Control

Jose Angel Sanchez took further steps to delineate the boundaries of Real Madrid's influence over this new broadcasting model. He explicitly stated that the initiative in India is a pilot test run exclusively by UEFA and is not under the control of the Madrid-based institution. Sanchez clarified that this specific free-to-watch model cannot be applied to Real Madrid's own matches outside of the UEFA competition context. This distinction is crucial for understanding the operational independence of the club versus the regulatory and distribution powers of the governing body. The comment serves to manage expectations regarding how broadly this model might be adopted by individual clubs. It reinforces the idea that such distribution deals are centrally managed at the European level.

The clarification from the general manager also serves to protect the club's existing commercial agreements. By stating that this model is not controllable by the institution, Sanchez ensures that partners with exclusive broadcasting rights in other regions are not inadvertently affected. This careful communication demonstrates a nuanced approach to expanding markets without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. It reflects the complex balancing act required in modern football management between growth and contractual obligations. The statement provides clarity for investors and fans who might have interpreted Perez's comments as a club-wide policy change. It grounds the ambitious announcement in the practical realities of current broadcasting contracts.

Strategic Implications for European Football

The introduction of a free-to-watch pilot in India represents a potential new avenue for European football to engage with non-traditional markets. For Real Madrid and other major clubs, access to the vast Indian audience could offer significant long-term benefits. While immediate revenue from direct subscriptions may be lower due to the advertising-supported model, the potential for brand growth and future monetization is substantial. This strategy aligns with the broader trend of digital media expansion in emerging economies. It also demonstrates the willingness of UEFA to experiment with distribution models to maximize reach. The success of this pilot could influence how other regions are approached for media rights in the future.

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Florentino Perez's presentation at the General Assembly combined financial transparency with forward-looking strategic announcements. The record revenue of €1.221 billion provides a strong foundation for any further investments in the squad or infrastructure. Simultaneously, the India broadcasting pilot signals an openness to innovative ways of delivering content to global fans. The involvement of general manager Jose Angel Sanchez in providing technical details adds a layer of operational clarity to the ambitious plans. As the 2025-26 season concludes, the focus shifts to the 2026-27 campaign, which projects income of €1.250 billion. The club remains well-positioned to navigate both domestic and international challenges while expanding its global commercial presence.