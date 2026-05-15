Rebecca Lim Gives Birth to Second Child, Shares Her Journey Back to Work and Motherhood

Rebecca Lim, a local actress, has given birth to her second child. She shared her journey back to work and motherhood, including her struggles and confidence-building experience.

Rebecca Lim 's talent management company The Celebrity Agency announced she had given birth to her second child . Local actress Rebecca Lim and her husband Matthew Webster have welcomed another bundle of joy into the world.

The 39-year-old gave birth to her daughter — who weighed 3.6kg — last week through natural birth. They said: "The baby was overdue and her husband was outstationed but managed to rush back just in time for the birth of their daughter. Rebecca was discharged first but their daughter stayed on for observation.

"She announced her pregnancy on Nov 11 last year through a post on her personal account, where Webster can be seen happily hugging her from the back. At the time of posting, she was reportedly four months pregnant. Rebecca was previously reluctant to expand her family and in an interview with AsiaOne, she explained it was because , consequently taking her a long time to return to showbiz.

As a work-driven individual, she struggled to find a new equilibrium between work and motherhood.

"I'm not built like other mothers who lose their pregnancy weight in a few months — I almost took two years to lose mine," said Rebecca. "That made me slightly scared of repeating the entire process again — because after all, I'm in the entertainment industry.

" However, after partnering with aesthetic clinic BMF, I gained some confidence and help to get back into shape. From there, I started to entertain the idea of seeing if the universe allows us to expand our family.





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Rebecca Lim The Celebrity Agency Matthew Webster Second Child Natural Birth Pregnancy Weight Loss Work-Life Balance Entertainment Industry Aesthetic Clinic BMF

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