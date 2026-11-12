MOH: Healthcare Cyber Incidents Did Not Disrupt Patient Care, No Health Records Accessed

Six healthcare entities in Singapore experienced cybersecurity incidents, but MOH says patient care was undisrupted and no unauthorised access to patient health records is known so far. The ministry urged vigilance as AI makes attacks more formidable.

The Ministry of Health ( MOH) said on Nov 12 that recent cybersecurity incidents involving six healthcare and healthcare-related entities have not disrupted patient care operations and there is no evidence so far to suggest that patient safety and care have been compromised.

The breaches also did not involve unauthorised access to patient health records to MOH's knowledge. The affected entities are Doctor Anywhere Group, Fullerton Health Group, Minmed Group, Dementia Singapore, and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), whose Advance Care Planning IT system was compromised. MOH said it is taking these incidents very seriously and is following up to assess the full implications, including checking on any unauthorised access of patient health records.

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Cybersecurity agencies and health bodies join forces

The entities are working closely with cybersecurity consultants and relevant authorities, including the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC). MOH has also asked national health technology agency Synapxe and public healthcare institutions to stay vigilant and increase monitoring for potential cyber threats across public healthcare IT systems. Private healthcare providers were advised to review and strengthen their cybersecurity measures to protect their systems and health information.

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MOH reminded all licensed healthcare institutions and Healthcare Information Management System providers to remain vigilant, strengthen their cybersecurity posture, and ensure the security and integrity of their IT assets, systems, and patient data.

"These incidents underscore the importance of being vigilant and despite the best of efforts, every IT system is vulnerable to the most determined attack," MOH said. "With the advancement of technology, especially AI, vulnerabilities will be easily exposed and cyberattacks more frequent, rapid and formidable.

Affected entities disclose data breaches

" One incident involved AIC, which said it detected a cybersecurity incident on Nov 10 in which the personal data of up to 4,064 employees of public healthcare institutions and community care providers may have been accessed. Over the past week, Minmed, Fullerton Health, Doctor Anywhere, and Dementia Singapore also disclosed cybersecurity incidents. Doctor Anywhere said users' personal data was leaked in a malicious cyber incident. Cybersecurity consultant Ensign InfoSecurity said clinical records were not affected.

Preliminary investigations found that migrant workers' full names, FIN numbers, dates of birth, mobile numbers, email addresses, and residential addresses may have been affected. MOH reiterated that despite the incidents, there is no evidence of compromised patient safety or care and no known unauthorised access to patient health records so far. The ministry continues to follow up with the affected entities and authorities to determine the full impact of these breaches.

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The recent spate of incidents has prompted MOH to call for heightened vigilance across both public and private healthcare sectors. The ministry stressed that with advancing technology, particularly artificial intelligence, vulnerabilities will be more easily exposed and cyberattacks more frequent, rapid, and formidable. MOH's statement serves as a reminder to all healthcare institutions and healthcare information management system providers to remain vigilant, strengthen their cybersecurity posture, and ensure the security and integrity of their IT assets, systems, and patient data. The investigations into the full implications of the incidents are ongoing.