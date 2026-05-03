Record-Breaking $1.73 Million Sale for Redhill HDB Flat Sets New Benchmark Amid Cooling Market Trends

A five-room HDB flat in Redhill has sold for a record $1.73 million, setting a new high for public housing resale prices in Singapore. Despite this milestone, the broader HDB resale market has shown a slight decline in median prices for the first time in nearly seven years, even as transaction volumes rise.

A five-room HDB flat in Redhill has set a new benchmark for public housing resale prices in Singapore, fetching an unprecedented $1.73 million. The unit, located in the City Vue @ Henderson estate, spans approximately 1,216 square feet and is situated between the 46th and 48th floors, commanding a price of $1,421 per square foot.

This sale eclipses another five-room flat in the same block that was sold in March for $1.53 million, underscoring the premium placed on high-floor units with unobstructed views of the Greater Southern Waterfront. The estate, with block heights ranging from 40 to 48 floors, offers residents panoramic vistas and is strategically positioned between Redhill and Tiong Bahru MRT stations, providing easy access to urban amenities.

Notable schools such as Alexandra Primary School and Gan Eng Seng Primary School are within a 1km radius, further enhancing its appeal. Despite this record-breaking sale, the broader HDB resale market has shown signs of cooling. According to a report released on April 24, median resale prices for four-room flats surpassed the $1 million mark in Toa Payoh and Queenstown, while five-room flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, and Toa Payoh also crossed the million-dollar threshold.

However, overall resale prices for public housing flats dipped by 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2026, marking the first decline in nearly seven years since the second quarter of 2019. This slight downturn contrasts with a 19.6 percent surge in transaction volumes, with 6,285 units sold in the first quarter, up from 5,256 units in the previous quarter.

The record sale in Redhill highlights the growing demand for premium HDB units in prime locations, driven by factors such as proximity to MRT stations, reputable schools, and scenic views. However, the broader market trends suggest a potential stabilization or even slight correction in prices, as economic uncertainties and rising interest rates may temper buyer enthusiasm.

Analysts note that while high-end units continue to attract significant interest, the overall market is experiencing a more balanced dynamic, with buyers becoming more discerning in their choices. This shift could lead to a more sustainable growth trajectory for the HDB resale market in the coming quarters





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HDB Resale Prices Singapore Property Market Redhill Housing City Vue @ Henderson Public Housing Trends

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