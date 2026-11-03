Record-Breaking HDB Flat Sells for S$1.818 Million in Singapore

A five-room HDB flat in Queenstown sets a new national resale record at S$1.818 million. SkyParc @ Dawson unit achieves highest price per square foot in Singapore housing history.

A five-room HDB resale flat in the Queenstown district has officially become the most expensive housing unit ever sold in Singapore, fetching S$1.818 million. The transaction, completed on October 30, established a new national benchmark for resale pricing, with the property changing hands at a staggering S$1,521 per square foot. This monumental sale by a unit in Block 96 Dawson Road, part of the SkyParc @ Dawson development, signals a significant shift in the upper tier of Singapore's public housing market.

Record-Breaking Transaction Details

The record-setting unit occupies the expansive 40th to 42nd floors of Block 96 Dawson Road and spans a generous 111 square meters, which equals 1,194.8 square feet. The primary driver behind this exceptionally high valuation is the unit's remaining lease term. Because the SkyParc @ Dawson complex was only completed in 2020, the flat retains approximately 94 years of its lease, a critical factor that commands a premium in the resale market. This long remaining tenure ensures the asset retains significant long-term value for prospective buyers.

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The sale price of S$1.818 million translates directly to S$1,521 per square foot, shattering previous expectations for five-room units in the area. This specific figure highlights the intense competition and willingness of buyers to pay top dollar for premium features. The unit's high-floor location provides expansive views and a sense of privacy that is increasingly rare in dense urban environments, contributing to its desirability among high-net-worth purchasers.

Market Forces and Agent Insights

Ted Wong of ERA Realty Network, who represented the seller, revealed that the flat attracted intense interest from the market. He stated that the unit received more than eight distinct offers from potential buyers. The competition was fierce, with the top three offers all surpassing the S$1.8 million mark before the final agreement was reached. This bidding war underscores the high demand for quality housing in central locations.

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Mr. Wong identified several key factors that fueled the high price and buyer interest. These included the large size of the unit, its central location in Queenstown, and the abundance of nearby amenities. Additionally, the view of the surrounding greenery and the relatively low supply of five-room flats in the immediate vicinity played significant roles. The scarcity of such units in this specific area creates a unique market dynamic where demand significantly outstrips the available inventory.

Only 74 of the 284 total units in Block 96 are five-room flats, further exacerbating the supply shortage. This limited availability means that buyers looking for larger family-sized homes in this prime location have few options, forcing them to compete aggressively for the rare available units. The combination of scarcity and premium features allows sellers to command prices that reflect the true value of these exclusive properties in the current market climate.

Queenstown Resale Market Trends

The record-breaking sale at SkyParc @ Dawson is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend of steadily high prices in the Queenstown district. Data from EdgeProp indicates that five-room resale flats in the area have maintained robust valuations over the past year. This consistency suggests that the premium for central, high-quality housing is firmly entrenched in the local market and is not merely a fleeting anomaly.

Between June 2025 and September 2026, several other units in the vicinity achieved high sale prices. A flat on Holland Drive and four other units on Dawson Road sold for amounts ranging between S$1,580,000 and S$1,700,000. These transactions demonstrate a clear willingness among buyers to pay premium prices for properties in Queenstown. The consistent high valuations across multiple recent sales confirm the strength of the area's property market.

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Futurism: Competing for the Top Spot

The title of the most expensive resale HDB flat may be short-lived, as another property threatens to surpass the current record. A jumbo flat at Tel Blangah was recently listed for resale at an asking price of over S$2 million. If this unit sells for the full asking price, it would become the costliest HDB flat in Singapore's history, eclipsing the SkyParc @ Dawson sale.

This competing unit is located at Telok Blangah Parcview at 93B Telok Blangah Street 31. It has an asking price of S$2.18 million and retains 91 years on its lease. The flat features five bedrooms and four bathrooms, offering significant space for families. Its high valuation is driven by its unique configuration and prime location in the one-north area.

The jumbo flat is a legally combined unit, originally comprising two separate three-room flats merged into a single unit under one title. This structural modification creates a larger, more versatile living space that appeals to buyers seeking expansive homes in public housing. The combination of legal uniqueness, high lease remaining, and large size positions this flat as a strong contender for the national price record.

The potential sale of the Tel Blangah unit will redefine the ceiling for HDB resale prices. It highlights the growing segmentation in the market, where premium units command prices that rival those of private condominiums. This trend is reshaping perceptions of public housing value and setting new standards for what buyers expect to pay for quality and space in Singapore's urban landscape.