Binance covers US$6 billion of US$6.3 billion hack, FBI blames North Korea TraderTraitor

Binance said it has covered US$6 billion of the US$6.3 billion stolen in an October 29 hack, while the FBI attributed the attack to North Korean state-sponsored unit TraderTraitor.

Binance said it has covered US$6 billion of the US$6.3 billion stolen from its platform by using company money to buy replacement tokens, after a hack that US officials said was carried out by a North Korean state-sponsored unit known as TraderTraitor.

The exchange said on X on Saturday that it had already covered $6 billion of the impacted amount, after saying earlier that it had covered 90 per cent of the stolen funds. The remaining amount, now less than 10 per cent, consists of assets that are less liquid and may take longer to source in the required amounts, according to Binance. Binance has set aside around US$6.34 billion of company funds internally to cover the losses.

Also read Kim Yo-jong Denies FBI Binance Hack Claim, Rules Out Talks With US

North Korean Unit TraderTraitor Blamed

About US$6.4 billion (S$8.2 billion) worth of cryptocurrencies was stolen on Binance within 30 minutes on Oct 29. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Saturday the North Korean state-sponsored unit known as TraderTraitor was responsible for the attack. North Korea has for years denied using state-linked cyber units for espionage, financial theft and revenue. Its mission in Geneva and embassy in China did not respond to requests for comment.

Members of the unit were observed by law enforcement converting stolen assets into the cryptocurrency ethereum, the FBI said in a statement, adding that it expects further laundering of the assets through the use of related technology. Analysts had previously blamed North Korea and said it could be the largest financial heist of all time. Attackers linked to North Korea drained the platform internet-connected hot wallets, then rushed to exchange stolen stablecoins for cryptocurrencies such as Ether.

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The hackers made off with more than four times the US$1.5 billion stolen from crypto exchange Bybit in February 2025, which was then the largest cryptocurrency heist on record. Binance subsequently managed to freeze about US$3 billion of the stolen funds, with about US$3 billion located as of Friday.

It also said on Nov 1 that it has covered about 95% of the amount stolen using a combination of its corporate treasury, part of its secure asset fund for users, as well as its futures insurance fund, while maintaining the remaining fund balances above required risk-management levels.

The money spent re-buying tokens came from using part of its US$1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users, a bitcoin reserve it holds to protect customers in the event of security breaches, as well as some of its Futures Insurance Fund, and the company own corporate treasury, it said on X. Co-CEO Yi He said on Saturday that 50 per cent of its SAFU funds would be used, while the company said it was committing to replenishing the fund to return it to about US$1 billion. Crypto prices fell on Friday, while Binance sought to reassure customers that their funds were safe after the hack.

Co-CEO Richard Teng had said that the breach was a complex attack involving a compromised laptop and malicious software designed to delete evidence of its activity, making it harder to trace and investigate. After the hack, the exchange stopped allowing customers to withdraw their funds, but it said on Saturday it was still on track to reopen withdrawals on Sunday. Withdrawals were not open as of 02:50 GMT on Sunday.

Binance Covers Billions Stolen Funds

Binance customers have withdrawn a net US$4.72 billion from the world biggest cryptocurrency exchange since it reopened for trade on Nov 2, or around 3% of the assets on its platform. Binance also said it had taken a new snapshot of assets held on its platform as of 0000 GMT on October 31, as part of its proof-of-reserves process.

Users holding the 10 listed tokens, BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD, and ZEC, would be able to verify that their assets were backed at a minimum ratio of 1:1 once the full proof was available, it said. Experts said Binance efforts to freeze billions in stolen funds helped limit the damage, but the speed and scale of the attack have shaken confidence in centralised exchanges, where investors keep their assets for ease of trading.

Justin d Anethan, head of research at private markets advisory firm Arctic Digital, said investors are likely to have mixed feelings. While Binance showed that it is able to work quickly with industry partners and authorities, the theft of billions in under 30 minutes after a single computer was compromised has raised questions about exchanges ability to safeguard customer assets.

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The scale says a lot about where the industry is: there is now enough value sitting in a handful of places that attackers will spend months preparing for a half-hour window, he said. It shows centralisation is a weakness. One compromised machine at one company and billions can be moved across blockchains and borders before anyone has finished their coffee.

Eric Jardine, head of research at blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, said Binance success in freezing about US$3 billion of the stolen funds demonstrated how transparency and cooperation across the cryptocurrency industry has helped limit the damage from such attacks. But frozen funds are not the same as recovered funds, nor does it diminish the sophistication of the attack, he noted.

Industry Experts Comment On Security

An analysis of cryptocurrency transaction records showed that attackers had found ways to manipulate Binance systems into transferring funds to addresses under their control. In some cases, the attackers altered the instructions governing the release of funds, while initiating transfers that appeared to be legitimate transactions authorised by Binance in others. As such, cryptocurrency exchanges remain attractive targets for hackers because of the substantial funds they hold, regardless of where they are based, said Jardine.

This is not a simple question of centralisation being bad or decentralisation being safe. Different ways of holding crypto carry different security risks, he added. The Binance incident is a reminder that cryptocurrency platforms must continually strengthen their security measures to guard against increasingly sophisticated attacks, including those carried out by state-backed hackers, said Angela Ang, managing director for Asia-Pacific and president of Singapore at digital asset custodian BitGo. Every model, centralised or decentralised, carries risk, she said.

Ang added that cryptocurrency platforms should adopt multiple layers of security, including requiring approval from several parties before funds can be moved, imposing strict controls over transactions and keeping most assets in cold storage, away from day-to-day operations. Cold storage refers to keeping the private keys, or digital credentials, used to access cryptocurrency offline, making them less vulnerable to online hacking attempts.

Market Reaction And Investment Advice

Still, cryptocurrency can be a viable investment for those who take the risks of holding assets on exchanges seriously. Dan Khus, chief analyst at LVRG Research, said investors should limit their exposure to individual platforms and consider holding larger amounts of cryptocurrency in their own wallets while diversifying their investments.

Market direction will likely hinge on whether risk appetite stabilises in the days ahead, influenced by any further security updates and broader macro developments such as rate expectations and equity market moves, said Khus. Bitcoin was trading at around US$80,000 on Nov 5, bouncing back by around 4% over the past 24 hours, while Ether rose over 6% to around US$2,400.