Recovery efforts ongoing after 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mindanao on Monday killed at least 47 people and injured more than 480 others. Recovery operations have been complicated by more than 2,000 aftershocks since the quake, some reaching magnitudes as high as 6.4 on the Richter scale. Aid agencies say reaching isolated communities remains among the biggest challenges, with damaged roads and collapsed bridges leaving some remote areas inaccessible. Humanitarian organisations are prioritising clean water, food, sanitation and healthcare for affected communities.

Recovery operations have been complicated by more than 2,000 aftershocks since the quake, some reaching magnitudes as high as 6.4 on the Richter scale. Aid agencies say reaching isolated communities remains among the biggest challenges, with damaged roads and collapsed bridges leaving some remote areas inaccessible.

Humanitarian organisations are prioritising clean water, food, sanitation and healthcare for affected communities. The Philippine Red Cross has established medical tents in place of damaged hospital facilities and is providing emergency medical care and ambulance services. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has warned of the potentially traumatising impact on children and announced specialised training for teachers to help students cope with the disaster.

Aid groups are also warning of the long-term psychological impact, particularly on children and families who have lost homes and loved ones. Recovery is expected to take months





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake Recovery Aftershocks Isolated Communities Aid Agencies Humanitarian Organisations Clean Water Food Sanitation Healthcare President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Specialised Training Children Families Long-Term Psychological Impact Recovery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rescue Efforts Continue After Deadly 7.8 Earthquake Strikes MindanaoA powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mindanao has caused massive destruction in the southern Philippines, resulting in at least 45 deaths and leaving 17 missing. Rescue teams race against time amid aftershocks to locate survivors, with a focus on a collapsed supermarket in General Santos City where hopes faded after a detected pulse turned out to be a fatality. The disaster, which triggered landslides and tsunami warnings, highlights the region's seismic vulnerability and the urgent need for improved preparedness.

Read more »

32,000 people displaced by the Philippine earthquake that killed at least 37GENERAL SANTOS — Rescuers searched ruined buildings in the southern Philippines on Tuesday (June 9) to ensure no one was still trapped a day after one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in a half-century killed at least 37 people and displaced more than 32,000.

Read more »

Rescuers Flee Aftershock as Philippine Quake Death Toll Reaches 45Dozens of rescuers scrambled for safety during an aftershock in General Santos, Philippines, following a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 45 people and left 17 missing. The initial quake caused a grocery building collapse, and more than 2,100 aftershocks have hampered rescue efforts. Over 25,000 people are displaced, with significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure reported across southern Mindanao.

Read more »