Reddit forum discussion on National Service transport costs sparks controversy and calls for reform

A post on the r/NationalServiceSG subreddit platform, shared on May 7, sparked a conversation about the transport costs for NSFs and NSmen in Singapore. The author argued that NS men shouldn't have to pay for travel while performing their duties. Comments shared experiences of high transport expenses and the impact of NS on careers.

A Reddit forum discussion about transport costs for National Service Full-Time Servicemen (NSFs) and Operationally Ready National Service men (NSmen) sparked strong support among Singaporeans, especially those who spent years travelling long distances to camps across the island.

The author argued that Singaporean men serving National Service shouldn't have to pay for transport while carrying out their duties, citing time and opportunity costs associated with NS. The discussion then turned into a conversation about fairness, allowances, and the role of National Service in modern Singapore life. Comments included sharing stories about high transport expenses and the impact of NS on careers and income.

The main issue was whether servicemen should pay out of pocket for involuntary national duties, highlighting the growing sentiment that small daily costs can feel heavier in the context of NS obligations





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Defense Social Issues National Service Transport Costs Allowances Job Opportunities Career Progression Political Criticism Reform

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