Reddit User Claims Singaporeans Value Aggression Over Politeness

A local Reddit user shared a post on r/SingaporeRaw, detailing how his manner of speaking changed after he stopped being polite in Singapore. He claimed that speaking aggressively is necessary to be respected, and that people value assertiveness over politeness. However, some commenters disagreed, arguing that politeness and speaking up are not mutually exclusive.

A local Reddit user shared a post on r/ Singapore Raw, detailing how his manner of speaking changed after he stopped being polite in Singapore . He claimed that speaking aggressively is necessary to be respected, and that people value assertiveness over politeness.

However, some commenters disagreed, arguing that politeness and speaking up are not mutually exclusive. The post author responded with a defensive tone, stating that people only respond to authority and that it's part of human nature to be hierarchical. A Redditor sympathized with the post author, urging him to reflect on whether he wants to be a part of a culture that values aggression over kindness.

Another commenter pointed out that Singapore's founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, had said he would rather be feared than loved, which may have contributed to the country's culture of assertiveness. Meanwhile, a wealth manager from New Zealand praised Singapore's CPF system and suggested that New Zealand could learn from it when it comes to long-term planning





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Singapore Reddit Politeness Aggression Assertiveness Long-Term Planning CPF System

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