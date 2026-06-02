Reddit User Organizes Community Event Around Soup Meal, Restoring 'Kampong Spirit' of Singapore

A local Reddit user shared how they organized a community event around a simple soup meal, restoring the 'kampong spirit' of Singapore. The event, called Kampong Soup Kitchen, served free soup to those who signed up and encouraged passersby to have some as well. The post author spent S$89.38 on rent, electricity, and water, and cooked two kinds of soup for 20 hours. Neighbours and strangers naturally started chatting with one another, and the event received over 6,000 responses on Reddit. Another Reddit user attended the event and praised it, stating that everyone was super warm and sweet.

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user shared how they organized a community event around a simple soup meal , restoring the ' kampong spirit ' of Singapore . The event, called Kampong Soup Kitchen, served free soup to those who signed up and encouraged passersby to have some as well.

The post author spent S$89.38 on rent, electricity, and water, and cooked two kinds of soup for 20 hours. Neighbours and strangers naturally started chatting with one another, and the event received over 6,000 responses on Reddit. Another Reddit user attended the event and praised it, stating that everyone was super warm and sweet. The post author hopes to do more such events in the future





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Events Food Singapore Reddit User Community Event Soup Meal Kampong Spirit Singapore Neighbours And Strangers Simple Excuse For Everyone To Gather Simple Affordable Space For Neighbours And Strangers To M Neighbours And Strangers Naturally Started Cha Over 6 000 Responses On Reddit Attended The Event And Praised It Super Warm And Sweet

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