Reddit Users Share Habits They Wish They Quit Sooner and Life-Changing Outcomes

A popular r/askSingapore thread asked users about habits they stopped and the positive results. Responses covered people-pleasing, health neglect, and self-criticism, revealing common struggles and the transformative power of letting go.

A thought-provoking question on Reddit sparked widespread reflection about habits and mindsets people wish they had abandoned earlier. Posted on the r/ask Singapore subreddit, the query asked: "What's something you wish you had stopped doing sooner, and what happened after you quit?

" The thread quickly filled with personal stories ranging from unhealthy behaviors to long-standing personal struggles. One commenter wrote, "I don't need to change myself for others," highlighting a shift toward self-acceptance. Others focused on physical well-being, expressing regret over not quitting smoking earlier, not drinking enough water, or continuing with supplements and medications that did not suit them. Several responses centered on people-pleasing and the need for external validation.

Some said they became happier after caring less about others' opinions, while others realized they had spent years being unnecessarily hard on themselves. Though the answers varied, many reflected a common insight: certain habits can feel normal until you stop and realize how much they were affecting your life. The discussion underscores the power of breaking free from ingrained patterns and the positive transformations that can follow.

It serves as a reminder that it is never too late to let go of what no longer serves you, whether that be toxic relationships, harmful routines, or self-defeating thoughts. The shared experiences on Reddit illustrate how small changes can lead to significant improvements in mental and physical health, relationships, and overall life satisfaction. By opening up about their journeys, community members provided both support and inspiration for others considering similar changes.

The conversation also touched on societal pressures, especially in Singapore's context, where academic and career expectations often drive perfectionism and people-pleasing. Several users noted that quitting these habits allowed them to set healthier boundaries and prioritize their own needs. The post demonstrates the value of online communities in fostering self-reflection and growth. It is a testament to how sharing personal victories and regrets can help others recognize similar patterns in their own lives.

Ultimately, the thread is a collection of life lessons about resilience, self-awareness, and the ongoing process of personal development. The Reddit discussion stands as a digital-age version of traditional wisdom about breaking bad habits, now amplified by the connectivity of social media





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