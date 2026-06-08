Redditor seeks advice on reducing mother's allowance for marriage and family

A Singaporean man who has been financially supporting his mother for nearly two decades is seeking advice on Reddit about whether he is wrong for wanting to reduce her allowance to focus on marriage and starting a family with his girlfriend. The man has been giving his mother 15% of his salary since he started working, and in addition to the monthly allowance, he also pays for her Netflix subscription and medical insurance. He feels that his circumstances and priorities have changed since he first started supporting her, and he wants to balance his responsibilities towards her with his own plans for the future.

A Singaporean man who has been financially supporting his mother for nearly two decades is seeking advice on Reddit about whether he is wrong for wanting to reduce her allowance to focus on marriage and starting a family with his girlfriend.

The man has been giving his mother 15% of his salary since he started working, and in addition to the monthly allowance, he also pays for her Netflix subscription and medical insurance. He feels that his circumstances and priorities have changed since he first started supporting her, and he wants to balance his responsibilities towards her with his own plans for the future.

The conflict arose when his mother encouraged the couple to have a child, and the man suggested that having a baby would be financially unrealistic unless he reduced the amount of money he currently gives her each month. His mother reacted angrily, accusing him of being 'unfilial' and refusing to care for her.

The man also alleged that his mother tried to guilt-trip him by bringing up the hardships she endured while working unpaid for his grandmother during her younger years. The argument escalated further when the man responded that it was 'just her fate' and she invoked religious curses. The man's mother is strongly opposed to the idea of him giving his future wife an allowance and against his girlfriend sending money back to her own parents.

The man seeks outside perspectives on whether he is the 'A***ole' for wanting to reduce his mother's allowance





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mother's Allowance Balancing Responsibilities Financial Support Marriage And Family Redditor Seeking Advice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This new restaurant in New York serves chicken rice so legit, it made a Singaporean cryDuring a meal service at New York-based Singapore Social — which is unrelated with the controversial Netflix show of the same name — co-founder Nur Suriane spotted a Singaporean shedding a tear while eating the restaurant's chicken rice. 'I asked him if he was okay and if the food was too spicy, and he told me: 'No, I was homesick....

Read more »

Singaporean Man Seeks Advice on Supporting Parents' Retirement While Safeguarding Own FutureA 25-year-old Singaporean man is grappling with how to help his parents, both in their 60s, achieve a more secure retirement without compromising his own financial stability. His parents have limited CPF savings and continue working due to modest lifetime earnings - his father as a driver earning S$800-S$2,500 monthly and his mother doing occasional odd jobs after staying home to raise the family. Despite their financial constraints, they supported his education through polytechnic and university. The young tech professional now invests S$2-3k monthly in ETFs and is saving for a house with his partner, leaving him with limited disposable income to significantly assist his parents. He shared his dilemma on Reddit's r/singaporefi forum, highlighting the emotional conflict between wanting to help his parents and securing his own future.

Read more »

Singaporean Economist Donald Low Questions AI Benefits, Warns of Hidden Costs and RisksDonald Low, a Singaporean economist and academic, expresses growing skepticism about artificial intelligence, arguing that discussions overemphasize economic upside while neglecting environmental costs, learning impairment, collective action problems, and inequality.

Read more »

Singaporean Woman Sentenced to Four Years for Allowing Minor Son to Consume MethamphetamineA 52-year-old Singaporean mother receives a four-year jail term for actively supplying methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia to her 15-year-old son, highlighting severe breach of parental duty and legal repercussions under Singapore's strict drug laws.

Read more »