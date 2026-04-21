Redefining National Security in an Era of Global Instability and Digital Volatility

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warns that national security must now encompass everything from supply chains to social media, as global powers abandon multilateralism for a more fractured, unpredictable world order.

Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has issued a stark warning regarding the evolving landscape of global stability, asserting that the traditional definitions of national security are no longer sufficient to protect sovereign interests. Speaking at the 17th Asia-Pacific Programme for Senior National Security Officers, Dr.

Balakrishnan emphasized that the convergence of geopolitical fragmentation and rapid technological advancement has necessitated a shift toward a more holistic, multidimensional security framework. He noted that the era where national security was solely defined by military capacity is over. Instead, nations now face an expansive attack surface that includes public health crises, climate change, fragile supply chains, and the strategic weaponization of economic interdependence. This shift suggests that policy makers must address a full spectrum of disruptions, ranging from physical coercion to digital and structural threats, to maintain societal integrity. Central to his address was the critique of the digital ecosystem and the role of social media platforms in fostering internal instability. Dr. Balakrishnan drew a poignant comparison between modern social media algorithms and the historic tactics of the tobacco industry, arguing that both entities prioritize profit over public well-being by leveraging addictive mechanisms. He expressed deep concern over how digital platforms actively monetize outrage and toxic tribalism, which he believes undermines social cohesion and weakens democratic resilience. By enabling the mobilization of fringe and extremist views, these technologies have effectively fractured the global community, making the task of governance significantly more difficult. He urged states to find rational, sensible ways to regulate these platforms without stifling innovation, noting that the current trajectory of digital interaction poses a fundamental risk to political stability. Furthermore, the Minister highlighted a deep-seated irony in the current global order: the simultaneous rejection of globalization and the reality of extreme international interdependence. He argued that powerful nations, once the architects of the rules-based international system, are now actively undermining institutions like the United Nations and the World Trade Organization in pursuit of short-term, inward-looking goals. By treating global cooperation as a constraint rather than an asset, these states are essentially vandalizing the very systems that previously ensured peace and economic growth. This retreat into unilateralism has created a vacuum of leadership and a global environment defined by suspicion and competitive disruption. Dr. Balakrishnan concluded by calling for a renewed commitment to multilateralism, warning that if nations continue to prioritize narrow, short-term interests over the collective stability of the international system, the potential for systemic collapse will only increase. For smaller nations, the need to navigate this increasingly volatile terrain with agility and foresight has become an existential imperative





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