Reflects Tragic Childhood Abuse: Singaporean Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail

A man who abused a toddler in horrific ways was sentenced to 14 years in jail for the abuse he inflicted over three months. The abuse included pushing the child's head into a pail of water, pressing a pillow onto his face, and choking him repeatedly. The offender admitted to his actions because he held a grudge against his brother-in-law, who is the child's father.

A man who repeatedly abused a toddler under a year old in horrific ways has been sentenced to 14 years in jail. The abuse took place over three months and included pushing the child's head into a pail of water, pressing a pillow onto his face, and choking him repeatedly.

Multiple videos of the abuse were also found. The offender admitted to abusing the boy because he held a grudge against his brother-in-law, who is the child's father. The judge, District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan, described the man's behavior as heinous and a grave affront to human dignity. The heavy sentence reflects the retribution and general deterrence needed in this case.

The man also betrayed the trust placed in him by his wife's family. His actions have shocked the public collective sense of safety and tranquility. Instead of applying the usual 30% reduction for pleading guilty, the judge applied a 20% reduction because the case was so grave and egregious. The man must pay S$4,000 in compensation to the victim's family, who are seeking further medical expenses.

The victim is likely to suffer from moderate to severe expressive speech delay and developmental delay as a result of the abuse





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