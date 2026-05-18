Regional E-commerce Players Outmaneuver Amazon in Singapore's Market

Amazon's exit from local fulfillment in Singapore highlights the strength of regional rivals in the Southeast Asian e-commerce market. Chinese-domesticated and inspired e-commerce platforms have adapted their playbooks, leading to a competitive landscape and challenges for Amazon's 'US playbook' to resonate. These platforms leverage 'content commerce' tactics and more focused logistics, pushing Amazon out of the local market. Meanwhile, KeaBabies, a home-grown brand, has also seen its route to scale on Amazon.sg blocked by market size and product fit inconsistencies.

Amazon ended local fulfillment in Singapore because it could not leverage its strengths against regional rivals' price and volume tactics, resulting in layoffs of 'less than 10 per cent' of its Singapore workforce.

Amazon's focus shifts to international offerings from US, Germany, and Japan stores, where over 80 per cent of local customers already shopped for such products in 2025. Amazon's entry into Southeast Asia was inspired by regional Chinese-originated e-commerce platforms, but these homegrown platforms adapted their playbooks well in the region.

'Content commerce' and lower-cost logistics have helped these platforms gain an edge over Amazon. KeaBabies, a baby and maternity brand, has not sold on Amazon.sg since 2020, as its product fit and supply chain remain US-centric. Amazon's 'US playbook' has not resonated as expected in Singapore due to competitive dynamics, market fragmentation, and differing commercial logics for various services





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Amazon Competition Market Share Chinese E-Commerce Players Local Lover Niche Niche Fulfillment Hub Content Commerce Leveraging Strengths Difficulties Tactics Consolidation

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