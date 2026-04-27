Registration Opens for BYD Singapore International Marathon with Reduced Fees

Registration for the BYD Singapore International Marathon presented by Adidas has begun, offering various race categories with lower entry fees for local runners. Technical issues during initial registration have been reported.

The highly anticipated BYD Singapore International Marathon, presented by Adidas , officially opened registration today, April 27th, offering runners of all levels the opportunity to participate in a world-class event.

This year’s marathon, scheduled for the morning of December 6th, presents a more accessible price point for local runners, with a full marathon entry fee of $188, a reduction from the $215 charged for the 2025 edition. International runners will pay $208 for the full marathon.

The event encompasses a range of distances to cater to diverse fitness goals, including a half-marathon on December 5th, priced at $168 for locals and $188 for international participants, and a 10km run on the evening of December 4th, costing $130 for local runners and $150 for those from abroad. Registration will remain open until September 30th, or until all available slots are filled, encouraging early sign-ups to secure a place in this prestigious race.

Organizers have capped the total number of participants at 52,000 across all race categories, a slight decrease from the 55,000 runners who participated in the previous year’s event. This adjustment aims to optimize the race experience and ensure a smooth and enjoyable event for all involved.

However, the initial hours of registration were met with some technical difficulties, as several runners reported issues on the BYD Singapore International Marathon’s Instagram page. A recurring complaint involved multiple charges to credit cards despite receiving notifications indicating unsuccessful registration due to payment errors. One runner shared their experience, stating they were charged three times without receiving confirmation of their registration.

These reports highlight the importance of a robust and reliable registration system, and organizers are likely addressing these concerns to ensure a fair and transparent process for all potential participants. The Singapore International Marathon Pte Ltd (SGIMPL) recently underwent a rebranding exercise last month, unveiling a refreshed identity and format. This included the announcement of BYD and Adidas as the event’s title and presenting sponsors, respectively, signifying a strong commitment to the marathon’s continued growth and success.

The sponsorship agreements extend beyond overall event branding, with each sponsor securing naming rights to specific races within the marathon program. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the visibility and appeal of each race category, attracting a wider range of runners and supporters. The sponsorship structure now sees the full marathon officially named the BYD Marathon, the half-marathon as the Adidas Half Marathon, and the 10km run as the Standard Chartered 10km.

This integrated approach to sponsorship not only provides financial support for the event but also leverages the brand recognition and marketing expertise of each partner. The BYD Singapore International Marathon is poised to be a significant sporting event on the Singapore calendar, attracting both local and international athletes. The reduced entry fees for local runners are a welcome development, making the marathon more accessible to the community.

The event promises a challenging yet rewarding experience, showcasing the beauty of Singapore’s cityscape and fostering a spirit of camaraderie among participants. Runners are advised to monitor the official event website and social media channels for updates regarding the registration issues and any further announcements. The organizers are committed to resolving the technical glitches and ensuring a seamless registration process for all aspiring marathoners.

The event is expected to contribute significantly to the local tourism and sports industries, further solidifying Singapore’s position as a leading destination for international sporting events





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