Reijnders Hat-Trick Powers Netherlands To 7-0 Nations League Victory Over Greece

Tijjani Reijnders scored a first-half hat-trick as the Netherlands defeated Greece 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League. The win keeps the Dutch atop Group A2 standings heading into crucial final matches.

Tijjani Reijnders delivered a dominant performance with a first-half hat-trick, leading the Netherlands to a decisive 7-0 victory over Greece at the Johan Cruyff Arena on November 13, 2026. The match served as the opening fixture for Group A2 of the UEFA Nations League, setting a high bar for the remainder of the tournament. The Dutch side showcased their offensive prowess early, establishing a commanding 5-0 lead before the halftime whistle blew. This comprehensive triumph positions the Netherlands at the summit of the Group A2 table, accumulating 11 points from their opening encounters. The lopsided scoreline underscores the significant gap in current form between the two national teams as they navigate the critical stages of the competition.

Reijnders Dominance and Early Dutch Goals

The offensive onslaught began almost immediately, with Crysencio Summerville opening the scoring in the sixth minute to give the hosts an early advantage. Tijjani Reijnders then seized control of the midfield, netting a hat-trick that completely dismantled the Greek defense before the interval. His contributions were complemented by Jurrien Timber, who added the fifth goal of the night prior to the break. The Dutch attackers displayed clinical precision and relentless pressure, leaving the Greek backline overwhelmed and unable to mount any meaningful resistance. Reijnders' individual brilliance was the centerpiece of a team performance that reflected superior tactical execution and physical dominance.

Also read Nordic nations aim for common defence deal to boost NATO deterrence

Second Half Goals and Defensive Solidity

The Netherlands extended their lead early in the second half, with Jurrien Timber scoring again just before the 60-minute mark to further cement their control over the match. Donyell Malen capped the scoring spree by netting the final goal, ensuring a complete team victory that highlighted the depth of the Dutch squad. The Greek team struggled to regain any semblance of cohesion, failing to create clear-cut chances against a disciplined Dutch defense. The comprehensive nature of the win demonstrates the Netherlands' readiness to compete at the highest level in the Nations League. Their ability to score from various sources and maintain defensive discipline will be a key factor in their playoff ambitions.

Germany Defeats Serbia Amid Red Card Controversy

In the other Group A2 fixture, Germany secured a hard-fought 3-1 away victory against Serbia, led by the debut goal of Brajan Gruda. Germany took an early lead in the third minute through an own goal and extended their advantage when Florian Wirtz added a second goal eleven minutes later. Gruda scored on his debut for the national team five minutes after halftime, putting the visitors in a strong position. Although Srdan Babic pulled one back for Serbia, the match ended with the home side playing with nine men after receiving multiple red cards. The victory ensures Germany remains in contention for the top spots in the group standings.

Advertisement

Group A2 Standings and Upcoming Fixtures

The results from November 13, 2026, have intensified the race for the two available quarter-final places in Group A2. The Netherlands currently lead the standings with 11 points, while Germany and Greece are level on eight points each. This tight cluster of three teams means that every remaining point will be crucial in determining the final playoff positions. The final round of matches is scheduled for Monday, featuring a direct clash between Germany and the Netherlands in Berlin. Meanwhile, Greece will host Serbia, a team that has lost all five of their fixtures in this competition. The outcome of the German-Dutch encounter will likely have significant implications for the final standings and playoff seeding.

Strategic Implications for Nations League Playoffs

The upcoming Monday fixtures present a critical juncture for all three teams battling for advancement. Germany will travel to Berlin with the opportunity to overtake the Netherlands if they can secure a win, but they will face a desperate Dutch side fighting to maintain their home advantage. The Netherlands, buoyed by their emphatic victory over Greece, will aim to consolidate their top position and secure a favorable playoff bracket. Greece, despite the heavy defeat, remains mathematically alive but must produce a standout performance against a struggling Serbian team. Serbia, having lost all five games, faces the prospect of elimination and must find motivation in the final match of their campaign.