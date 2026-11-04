Rena Lee elected as first Singaporean and Southeast Asian woman judge on International Court of Justice

Rena Lee won a seat on the International Court of Justice in the first round of voting at the UN, becoming Singapore's first ICJ judge and the first woman from Southeast Asia on the bench. Her nine-year term begins in 2027.

Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee has been elected to the International Court of Justice, becoming Singapore's first ICJ judge and the first woman from Southeast Asia to serve on the bench of the world's top court.

Lee won in the first round of voting at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Nov 3. She secured 151 of 191 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly and 13 of 15 votes in the UN Security Council. Candidates needed an absolute majority in both bodies, which held simultaneous secret-ballot meetings. The thresholds were at least 97 votes in the General Assembly and eight in the Security Council.

Also read Rena Lee, first Singaporean nominated for International Court of Justice, gets full government backing ahead of UN vote

Lee Wins Election to International Court

Lee will serve a nine-year term from 2027 to 2036. She is only the second person from Southeast Asia elected to the ICJ since its founding in 1945. The last was Judge Cesar Bengzon of the Philippines, whose term ended in 1976, more than five decades ago. Thanking the countries that supported her candidature, Lee said: I am deeply honoured by the trust and confidence that the international community has placed in me.

The International Court of Justice plays a vital role in the peaceful settlement of disputes and upholding of international law, particularly at a time of growing global uncertainty, she added. I look forward to serving on the court with independence, impartiality and integrity, and to contributing to its important work in the years ahead, she said. In a LinkedIn post after the election, Lee said the journey to the ICJ has been one of the most meaningful of her career.

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She said she met representatives from all over the world and heard their experiences, concerns and hopes for international law and the multilateral order. Observers described the election as a significant milestone for Singapore, which has consistently championed a rules-based international order as a small state. They said it underscores Singapore's commitment to defending the rule of law and strengthening multilateral institutions at a time when they face mounting pressures.

Senior Minister and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said her election reflects both her personal standing and the respect Singapore has internationally through its longstanding commitment to international law and a rules-based international order. Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who was at the UN headquarters with Law Minister Edwin Tong and Lee, said before voting that her candidature is a concrete way Singapore is contributing to upholding the rules-based multilateral system.

We have been a beneficiary of this system since our independence. It is precisely at a time when multilateral institutions are under growing strain that we must do our part to support and strengthen them, he said in a statement on Nov 3. Tong said the results demonstrate the international community's recognition of Lee's strong abilities, extensive experience and standing in international law. He expressed confidence that she would make a meaningful contribution to the court.

Singapore has long been a staunch defender of an inclusive and rules-based international order. For international law to truly work, it must be anchored in institutions that are trusted, credible and effective, Tong said, adding that the ICJ's bench must continue to comprise well-qualified judges who serve with integrity. Former Deputy Prime Minister and Law Minister S Jayakumar, who appeared before the ICJ to argue Singapore's case on Pedra Branca in 2007, described the election as a tight contest.

He said Lee's first-round win with the highest vote in the General Assembly and joint-highest in the Security Council showed the high regard the international community has for her and for Singapore. Former ambassador Tommy Koh, who chairs the International Advisory Panel of the Centre for International Law at NUS and helped campaign for Lee, said her presence on the bench signals Singapore's commitment to international law and to respecting the court's decisions.

Diversity Boosts International Court Bench

Koh said Lee will bring greater diversity of legal perspectives to the ICJ because she is from Singapore and Southeast Asia. The court must be representative of different regions, legal traditions and political systems, he said. Article 9 of the ICJ statute states that electors should ensure representation of the main forms of civilization and of the principal legal systems of the world, though there is no formal geographical quota. Lee's election is also a boost for gender diversity.

The court has had only seven permanent female judges in its 80-year history, compared with 110 male judges. Simon Chesterman of the National University of Singapore said international law is fundamental to Singapore's security and prosperity in a world where power is distributed very unevenly. He said one significance of Lee's election is that a distinguished Singaporean jurist will help uphold an institution on which small states depend for independent and impartial judgement.

International law cannot eliminate power politics, but it provides a framework for constraining power and resolving disputes peacefully, Chesterman said. At a time when that framework is being challenged, we need distinguished and independent jurists to uphold it more than ever. Lee has more than three decades of experience as an international law practitioner, government legal advisor, diplomat and international negotiator.

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Lee Expertise Includes Marine Biodiversity Law

Her expertise includes the law of the sea, climate change and environmental law, international humanitarian law and human rights law. She was president of the UN Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction from 2018 to 2023. She steered complex, high-stakes negotiations that culminated in the adoption of the landmark high seas treaty, known as the BBNJ agreement, which establishes a legally binding framework to protect marine life and regulate commercial activities in international waters.

Koh said Lee was greatly admired by those who worked with her on the BBNJ negotiations and that the successful adoption of the treaty was due in large part to her inspiring leadership. Chesterman said her leadership demonstrated not just a mastery of international law, but an ability to bridge differences between countries with very different interests. Lee was appointed Singapore's Ambassador for International Law in 2023, after serving as Ambassador for Oceans and Law of the Sea Issues.

She also holds positions in the Permanent Court of Arbitration and the Panel of Conciliators of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. She was elected as a member of the Legal and Technical Commission of the International Seabed Authority, an advisory body on the exploration and exploitation of the international seabed.

As a government lawyer, she previously held stints at the Attorney-General's Chambers, the Ministry of Defence and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, where she was chief executive. In this election, Lee was one of 10 candidates. The others were from the United Kingdom, France, Nigeria, Jordan, Peru, Sierra Leone, Kenya, South Korea and Ecuador. Three other candidates were elected in the first round: Dapo Akande of the United Kingdom, Francois Alabrune of France and Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud of Jordan.

The ICJ was established by the UN founding charter in 1945 as the principal judicial organ of the international body and marked the 80th anniversary of its inaugural sitting this year. It holds elections every three years to fill five seats on its 15-judge panel. It hears cases on sovereignty, maritime and territorial boundaries and human rights violations, and issues advisory opinions on legal questions submitted by other UN organs and specialised agencies.

Court Rules On Climate Change Liability

Landmark decisions in recent years include a unanimous opinion in July 2025 that governments are responsible under international law for harms inflicted by their carbon emissions on the planet and vulnerable nations, regardless of whether the polluting country is a party to climate treaties such as the Paris Agreement. Singapore has been involved in a case before the court, a territorial dispute with Malaysia over Pedra Branca. Both countries mutually agreed to bring the case to the ICJ.

In 2008, the court awarded sovereignty of Pedra Branca to Singapore and Middle Rocks to Malaysia. It also ruled that sovereignty over South Ledge belongs to whoever owns the territorial waters it sits in.