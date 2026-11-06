Ukraine strikes Russia's Ryazan and Yaroslavl refineries as US diesel deal faces legal hurdles

Ukraine's renewed drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have hit the Ryazan and Yaroslavl plants, complicating Moscow's domestic fuel shortages and its diesel export deal with the US as cargoes head toward America amid legal and sanctions concerns.

Ukraine launched renewed drone attacks on Russian oil refineries this week, striking the Ryazan plant southeast of Moscow overnight into Thursday and the Yaroslavl plant northeast of Moscow overnight on Monday, Nov 2.

The strikes mark a breakdown of a pause in attacks. The Ryazan refinery, one of Russia's largest, appeared to have been hit as part of a large drone strike on industrial sites in the city, according to a Reuters video analysis. If confirmed, it would be the second refinery hit this week. Ukraine's strikes on oil refineries this year have forced large amounts of processing capacity in western Russia offline, causing domestic fuel shortages.

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Moscow Enforces Fuel Export Bans Following Drone Strikes

In response, Moscow enforced fuel export bans from April onwards. The ban on diesel exports has been only partially lifted. The attacks add to Moscow's difficulty in addressing domestic fuel shortages while it ships diesel to international markets under an export deal with US President Donald Trump. The US struck the deal in October with the Kremlin to resume diesel exports to international markets when Trump was seeking to calm diesel prices ahead of the midterm elections on Nov 3.

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Trump's Republican Party lost those elections. The city of Ryazan had restored power supply earlier on Thursday as fires at the unnamed industrial sites were either contained or put out, the local governor said on social media. The governor did not name the facilities. At least six Russian diesel cargoes have broadcast that they plan transatlantic voyages, shipping data from Kpler and LSEG show.

Two cargoes appeared to have changed course after being previously bound for the US Atlantic coast. No Russian diesel cargo has arrived in the US since the deal, the data show. The first observed US-bound Russian shipment is expected to arrive in New York this weekend, but regulatory, legislative and sanctions concerns mean that its discharge is not guaranteed, Kpler analyst Matt Smith said.

Trump Responds to Biden Law on Russian Diesel Imports

When asked late on Thursday about a 2022 US law signed by former President Joe Biden that could make it illegal for a Russian diesel cargo to come to the US, Trump said: "Then it probably makes it a pretty bad law. I will take a look at it.

" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call: "These are commercial loadings, so naturally the details cannot be made public. All the diesel will find its buyers.

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" Peskov also said there is no connection between diesel tankers changing course and the result of the US midterm elections. Tankers often broadcast messages known as signals, such as "Atlantic coast for orders", indicating they are heading for the US Atlantic coast but have no confirmed discharge port, so the crew is awaiting instructions. Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said in a post on X that Russian diesel cargoes destined for the US are continuing on course.